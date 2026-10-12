MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KH Group PlcStock Exchange Release 12 October 2026 at 3:40 pm EEST

Composition of KH Group Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Board

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of KH Group Plc has been appointed in accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 5 May 2026. The Nomination Board comprises three representatives of the Company's largest shareholders based on the ownership situation on 31 August 2026 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group. The members of the Nomination Board are:

. Simon Hallqvist, Preato Capital AB

. Mikko Laakkonen

. Johanna Takanen

. Christoffer Landtman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group.

In its organizing meeting on 9 October 2026, the Nomination Board elected Simon Hallqvist as its Chairman.

The primary purpose of the Nomination Board is to prepare and present proposals for the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board delivers its proposals for the Annual General Meeting to the Company's Board of Directors no later than six (6) weeks before the Annual General Meeting.

KH GROUP PLC

Christoffer Landtman

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Further information:

Chairman of the Board of Directors Christoffer Landtman, +358 41 510 1073

KH Group in brief:

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at .