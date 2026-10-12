Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|304,665
|422.16
|128,616,620
|October 5, 2026
|11,000
|403.34
|4,436,831
|October 6, 2026
|10,000
|400.78
|4,007,761
|October 7, 2026
|9,000
|403.10
|3,627,912
|October 8, 2026
|12,000
|401.38
|4,816,574
|October 9, 2026
|9,000
|404.48
|3,640,351
|Total accumulated under the program
|355,665
|419.34
|149,146,049
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 2,138,253 shares, corresponding to 4.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail:...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments
-
RU_Announcement_53 SBB
Encl_announcement_53-2026_SSB-OCT5-OCT9
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