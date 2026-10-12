Technology Advancement Group Will Be Showcasing Its Joint Modernized Handheld (JMHH) Increment 1 At AUSA 2026 With Its Partner Q-Vio Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology Advancement Group and Q-Vio Corp. highlight their collaboration on the next-generation military GPS handheld, alongside TAG's expanding portfolio of assured positioning, navigation, and timing solutions

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its subsidiary, Q-Vio Corp. (“Q-Vio”), will be exhibiting at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition, October 12-14 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Q-Vio will exhibit alongside its customer and technology partner, Technology Advancement Group (“TAG”) at Booth 2109 in the ABC Hall. Together, the companies will highlight and showcase their collaboration on TAG's Joint Modernized Handheld (JMHH) Increment 1, a next-generation handheld assured-PNT receiver now in production, designed to modernize critical navigation capabilities for today's warfighters.

As a key supplier and technology partner to TAG, Q-Vio provides specialized display components engineered to meet the demanding performance and environmental requirements of military operations. The collaboration supports TAG's mission to deliver advanced, reliable navigation capabilities to U.S. and allied warfighters operating in increasingly complex and contested environments.

Advancing Assured Navigation for the Modern Warfighter

Developed in partnership with Space Systems Command's (SSC) Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Systems Delta, the JMHH Increment 1 provides soldiers with access to secure military M-code GPS technology in an intuitive handheld device.

Designed as a one-for-one replacement for the legacy AN/PSN-13 DAGR, which has served military personnel since 2005, the JMHH Increment 1 delivers enhanced performance, usability, and protection against emerging electronic warfare threats.

Key capabilities include:



Assured PNT: M-code GPS capability with anti-jam and anti-spoof protection, including user alerts when spoofing is detected.

Faster Position Acquisition: Improved position acquisition times compared to the legacy DAGR.

Intuitive Operation: A modern, smartphone-like interface designed to simplify navigation and improve usability in the field.

Mission-Ready Durability: Ruggedized to MIL-STD-810H standards to withstand demanding operational environments. Power Efficiency: Low-power operating options to support extended missions.



In June 2025, soldiers participated in an SSC field demonstration of the JMHH Increment 1 at Fort Knox, Kentucky, alongside Norwegian and French military personnel, demonstrating the solution's capabilities in an operational field setting.

A Strategic Partnership Built for Mission-Critical Performance

As a key supplier and technology partner for the JMHH Increment 1, Q-Vio specializes in enhanced sunlight-readable, low power and rugged display solutions for military and commercial applications. TAG and Q-Vio collaborated to develop a high-quality, impact-resistant screen that serves as the primary user interface of the JMHH Increment 1, delivering the durability, visibility, and reliability warfighters need.

The display solution also incorporates a custom projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen and optically bonded electromagnetic interference (EMI) glass, providing enhanced durability and reliable performance in harsh operating conditions.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International Corp. commented,“We are pleased to be part of this effort to provide U.S. and foreign militaries with a premier product to be utilized in the field that gives them unmatched performance. We have been collaborating with TAG on this project for several years with our joint goal of supporting a next generation navigation system. The LCD that Q-Vio will be supplying employs a custom 3.5 inch display that consumes very low power while providing excellent visibility in direct sunlight. In addition, we will be providing a custom PCAP along with EMI glass that will be optically bonded to provide a high performance solution that can operate in harsh environmental elements.”

Expanding TAG's Assured-PNT Portfolio

In addition to the JMHH Increment 1, TAG will showcase its expanding portfolio of assured-PNT technologies designed to help military operators maintain reliable PNT capabilities in contested environments.

The portfolio includes:



Controlled Reception Pattern Array (CRPA) Anti-Jam Antenna: Designed to improve GPS signal resilience in environments where adversaries attempt to disrupt navigation systems.

Horizon-Nulling Antenna: Engineered to mitigate interference and strengthen positioning reliability in challenging electromagnetic environments. Miniature M-Code Receiver: A compact, low-power solution designed to integrate secure M-code GPS capabilities into existing platforms and mission systems.



All three solutions are currently in production and shipping. Beyond individual products, TAG provides systems integration expertise to help defense organizations incorporate modern PNT capabilities into existing platforms and mission equipment. This approach enables military units to enhance navigation resilience and operational effectiveness without requiring wholesale replacement of their current systems.

Connect with TAG and Q-Vio at AUSA 2026

With the JMHH Inc 1 now in production, the collaboration represents an important step toward modernizing military GPS capabilities and equipping warfighters with dependable technology. TAG and Q-Vio invite AUSA attendees to visit Booth 2109 in the ABC Hall at AUSA 2026.

Attendees are invited to connect with both teams to learn more about the JMHH Inc 1, explore the technologies supporting its development and production, and discuss how their partnership is advancing resilient navigation capabilities for today's warfighters.

To schedule a meeting with TAG and Q-VIO at AUSA 2026, contact TAG's Justin McIntosh at ... or Q-Vio's Vice President of Sales, Ray Pronko at ... or 858-880-8376.

About Technology Advancement Group (TAG)

About Q-VIO CORP. (Q-Vio)

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit's Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including, statements regarding our expectations of Orbit's operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit's reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

David Goldman

Chief Financial Officer

631-435-8300

Since 1984, Technology Advancement Group (TAG) has designed and deployed enterprise IT, computers, and enabling technologies for rugged and austere environments. TAG's expertise is in position, navigation, and timing technologies for use in contested environments, and is dedicated to developing a family of assured navigation technology solutions that can scale to meet the threats of today's electronic battlefield. TAG devises modular and adaptable technologies that support everything from dismounted warfighters and first responders to large, complex agency-wide platforms, and national critical infrastructure. For more information, visit