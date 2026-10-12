Itron And AT&T Business Expand Next-Generation Connectivity For Water And Gas Utilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Gives Utilities Greater Communications Flexibility Through Integration of Itron Gas and Water Solutions with AT&T's Nationwide LTE-M Network



Enables resilient connectivity for gas and water utilities through AT&T's network

Supports meter data collection without the need to deploy and maintain additional communications infrastructure Helps utilities streamline operations, reduce truck rolls and gain greater visibility into gas and water systems



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, and AT&T are extending their collaboration by integrating Itron's 500G Cellular Gas Module and 500W Cellular Water Module with AT&T's network. The collaboration expands resilient connectivity options for utilities, enabling them to remotely and securely collect data from compatible Itron gas and water modules across their service territories through AT&T's LTE-M network.

Earlier this year, Itron announced that it expanded its headend application suite to support the 500G Cellular Gas Module and 500W Cellular Water Module, enabling utilities to manage cellular and mesh network deployments through UtilityIQ, Itron's field-proven universal head-end software suite. With AT&T's network, Itron is expanding communications choices for utilities, giving them greater flexibility to select the network approach that best fits their operational, geographic and business needs.

Designed specifically for gas meters, Itron's 500G Cellular Gas Module helps utilities to remotely collect and transmit consumption, event and alarm data directly over cellular, eliminating the need for additional communications infrastructure. Leveraging AT&T's network, utilities can securely help support billing accuracy and gain greater visibility into distribution system operations. The solution supports efficient meter reading across geographically dispersed service territories while helping utilities streamline operations and reduce truck rolls.

Similarly, the 500W Cellular Water Module enables utilities to remotely collect and transmit meter, event and alarm data without the need to deploy and maintain additional communications infrastructure. By using AT&T's network, utilities can help improve visibility into water usage, accelerate leak detection efforts and gain timely insights into system performance. With cellular, these capabilities can be strategically deployed, helping utilities conserve water resources, reduce operational costs and provide better service to customers.

“Utilities depend on reliable connectivity to access the data that supports their day-to-day operations," said David Garver, AVP, Business Development, IoT at AT&T.“By connecting Itron's 500G Cellular Gas Module and 500W Cellular Water Module through our network, we're working to help give utilities a flexible way to connect distributed assets and access operational data across their service territories.”

“Utilities often look to Itron to provide resilient connectivity for their high-value field assets,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron.“By adding AT&T's network as a connectivity option for our 500G Cellular Gas Module and 500W Cellular Water Module, we're giving utilities greater flexibility to choose the communications approach that best supports their operational objectives while improving visibility and resiliency across their gas and water systems.”

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

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Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

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Itron, Inc.



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