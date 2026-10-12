Beth Stoothoff & Tarrant Potter Of Watson Realty Corp. Partner With Dogtuff For 'Paws & Palette' Pet Adoption Event

'Paws & Palette' Pet Adoption Event

Free Oct. 24 event will connect Craft Fair visitors with adoptable pets, local rescues and pet professionals in downtown Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mount Dora real estate professionals Beth Stoothoff and Tarrant Potter of Watson Realty Corp., together with DogTuff, will host Paws & Palette - A Community Pet Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watson Realty Corp. office, 639 N. Donnelly St. in downtown Mount Dora.Held during Mount Dora Craft Fair weekend, the free event is designed to take advantage of the increased number of residents and visitors downtown to bring more attention to adoptable pets and the rescue organizations working to find them homes.Paws & Palette will bring together area animal rescues, adoptable pets, pet professionals, local businesses and community partners in a relaxed, family-friendly setting just steps from the Craft Fair.The colorful, art-inspired event is centered around a simple message:“Every Pet Is a Masterpiece.”“Mount Dora has such a strong sense of community, and Tarrant and I love finding ways to bring people together while supporting organizations that are doing important work locally,” said Beth Stoothoff of Watson Realty Corp.“With so many people visiting downtown for the Craft Fair, Paws & Palette gives us an opportunity to introduce even more people to adoptable pets and the rescues working every day to find them homes.”Stoothoff and Potter have previously worked with DogTuff on community pet adoption efforts in Mount Dora. Paws & Palette continues that partnership while using one of downtown Mount Dora's busiest weekends to create additional visibility for participating rescue organizations and the animals in their care.For DogTuff, a Central Florida-based online retailer specializing in safe and durable dog toys, the event continues the company's support of animal rescue organizations and pet-focused community initiatives.“Rescues do an incredible amount of work every day, but one of the biggest things we can help give them is exposure,” said Seth Cody of DogTuff.“The Craft Fair brings so many people into Mount Dora, and our goal is to use some of that attention to put these animals in front of people who might never otherwise have met them. Sometimes all it takes is one introduction to change both a pet's life and a family's.”Paws & Palette is expected to feature adoptable dogs and cats from Central Florida rescue organizations, along with local pet professionals, businesses and community partners.Visitors will have an opportunity to meet adoptable animals, learn more about area rescue organizations, connect with local pet-related resources and enjoy colorful photo opportunities inspired by the Paws & Palette theme.Participating rescue organizations, businesses and additional event activities will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.The event is being organized by Stoothoff, Potter and DogTuff, with support from Watson Realty Corp.Event DetailsPaws & Palette - A Community Pet Adoption EventSaturday, Oct. 24, 20269:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.Watson Realty Corp.639 N. Donnelly St.Mount Dora, FL 32757Admission is free and open to the public.About Paws & PalettePaws & Palette is a community pet adoption event organized by Beth Stoothoff and Tarrant Potter of Watson Realty Corp. and DogTuff. The event brings together animal rescue organizations, adoptable pets, pet professionals, local businesses and the community to promote pet adoption and increase awareness of the work being done by Central Florida animal rescues.About Beth Stoothoff and Tarrant PotterBeth Stoothoff and Tarrant Potter are Mount Dora real estate professionals with Watson Realty Corp. In addition to serving the local real estate community, they are involved in community initiatives and events that support Mount Dora and area organizations.About DogTuffDogTuff is a Central Florida-based online retailer specializing in safe and durable dog toys. Founded to help pet owners find safer, longer-lasting products for their dogs, DogTuff offers a carefully selected assortment of toys from trusted pet brands, with a particular focus on products for strong and destructive chewers. The company also supports animal rescue organizations and pet-focused community initiatives throughout Central Florida.Visit DogTuff to learn more.

Beth Stoothoff

Watson Realty Corp.

+1 352-455-2778

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Beth Stoothoff & Tarrant Potter of Watson Realty Corp. Partner with DogTuff for 'Paws & Palette' Pet Adoption Event News Provided By DogTuff October 12, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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