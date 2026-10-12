Eltropy, Idgo And Intouch Credit Union To Host Webinar On Moving Member Authentication Past Security Questions

Eltropy, IDgo and InTouch Credit Union to Host Webinar on Authentication

Oct. 20 session details how InTouch CU raised device-authenticated interactions from 2% to 24% and cut 60–90 seconds from each live call

- Abhishek Tiwari, Chief Product Officer, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks, today announced it will host a webinar with IDgo and InTouch Credit Union on how credit unions can verify members faster, and with more confidence, across live-agent and AI-powered channels. "Modernizing Member Authentication: InTouch CU's Leap to Agentic Trust" takes place Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. Registration is open here.Most credit union contact centers still verify callers with knowledge-based questions and one-time passcodes. Those checks have their place, but repeating them on every call slows service, frustrates members who have already proven who they are, and takes time staff could spend on the reason the member called. The issue grows more pressing as credit unions put AI agents in front of members, because an automated conversation can only go as far as the institution's confidence in who is on the other end.InTouch Credit Union, which serves more than 70,000 members across all 50 states, 20 countries and holds over $800 million in assets, addressed the problem by moving from knowledge-based questions to device-based authentication through Eltropy's integration with IDgo. Since deployment, InTouch has seen:- Monthly IDgo authentication volume grow 1,034%- The share of member interactions authenticated with IDgo rise from 2% to 24%- Successful authentication through Eltropy AI Voice Agent nearly double- Authentication time on live-agent calls drop by 60–90 seconds, freeing roughly 250 hours of employee capacity each month across 10,000 callsDuring the webinar, InTouch, IDgo and Eltropy leaders will walk through how the credit union made the shift, how staff and members adjusted, and how a trusted device relationship carries from a live call to an AI voice conversation without sending the member back through the same questions. They will also cover where InTouch plans to take the integration next, including more member interactions, service channels and high-trust transactions, followed by open Q&A.Speakers include:- Kristen Schmieg-Jester, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, InTouch Credit Union- Rocky Scales, Chief Executive Officer, IDgo- Abhishek Tiwari, Chief Product Officer, Eltropy“Authentication should establish trust, not become a barrier to service,” said Schmieg-Jester.“Our partnership with IDgo and Eltropy has allowed us to modernize the way we verify identity while reducing friction for members and employees alike. By creating a persistent trust framework across both employee-assisted and AI-powered interactions, we can deliver faster, more personalized service while maintaining the security and confidence our members expect.”Tiwari said the InTouch results speak to a question every credit union faces as it adopts agentic AI."Credit unions want AI agents working for their members, and the first thing any of those agents needs to know is who it's talking to," said Tiwari. "InTouch settled that question at the device level and let the answer follow the member from a live call to an AI voice conversation and back. That gives a credit union the identity certainty and control it needs before it trusts an AI agent with anything that matters. Kristen and her team have real numbers to show for it, and other credit unions will get a lot out of hearing how they got there.""A member's phone can carry trust from one conversation to the next, so the credit union doesn't have to rebuild it from scratch every time," said Scales. "Once InTouch established that trusted device relationship, every interaction that followed, whether with a person or an AI agent, started on firmer ground. That is what lets agentic AI move quickly without cutting corners on security."The webinar is designed for credit union and community bank leaders in member experience, contact center, digital and risk roles. Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions for the panel. Register for the webinar here.About EltropyEltropy is the Agentic AI Platform for credit unions and community banks. We bring humans and AI together to serve communities better. From answering a question to resolving a request, AI agents handle the routine tasks working alongside your team that provides the human touch. Built-in Safe AI guardrails and a human-in-the-loop approach ensure AI operates within policy and people remain in control. More than 750 financial institutions trust Eltropy to drive growth, experience, efficiency, and compliance. Visit Eltropy to learn more.

Steve Jensen

Eltropy

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Eltropy, IDgo and InTouch Credit Union to Host Webinar on Moving Member Authentication Past Security Questions News Provided By Eltropy October 12, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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