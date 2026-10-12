4CE Engineering Group Announces Appointment Of Heather Hillaert As Chief Human Resources Officer

Heather Hillaert

Hillaert Will Lead People Strategy, Culture, and Talent Integration

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 4CE Engineering Group (4CE), a growing network of engineering and infrastructure firms dedicated to connecting engineers, contractors, manufacturers, and asset owners, today announced the appointment of Heather Hillaert, SHRM-SCP, as chief human resources officer.In her role, Hillaert will report to Wes Kingery, 4CE founder and CEO, and lead human resources across the organization and its partner firms. She will oversee talent acquisition, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and corporate culture development.“Heather brings the experience we need as 4CE continues to grow and bring partner firms together,” said Kingery.“She understands how to build strong HR functions across technical, multi-site organizations while creating the kind of workplace where people can grow, lead and build lasting careers.”Hillaert joins 4CE with nearly 20 years of human resource leadership experience in technical and scientific services organizations. Most recently, she served as vice president of human resources at Americas for Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services. Before that, she served as human resources director for Eurofins Agrosciences Services and at Cambridge International, where the company was a 2015 finalist for the SmartCEO's Healthiest Company award during her tenure. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University.“I was drawn to 4CE because its commitment to culture is reflected in how the company operates every day,' said Hillaert.“As 4CE grows and welcomes new partner firms, I look forward to helping build an employee experience that connects people, supports leaders, and creates opportunities for long-term careers.”Hillaert's appointment follows 4CE partnerships with Florida-based ELEMENT Engineering Group in March and Tampa-based Mohsen Design Group in August, and in September, the appointment of Brent Wilkins, PE, DEBIA, as chief operating officer.For more information, visit 4CE at or follow the company on LinkedIn.About 4CE4CE is an engineering growth platform designed to partner with select civil infrastructure firms to bring about meaningful, sustainable progress. With deep industry roots, 4CE empowers firms to scale smartly, serve better, and remain true to their mission. and on LinkedInMedia Contact

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4CE Engineering Group Announces Appointment of Heather Hillaert as Chief Human Resources Officer News Provided By LFD Communications October 12, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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