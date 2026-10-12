Proximity Learning Wins Tech & Learning Award Of Excellence For Secondary Education

Proximity Learning named as a winner in the Secondary Education category of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for the third year in a row

Tech & Learning judges cited the live, certified teaching model as a practical answer to K-12 teacher shortages.

- Evan Erdberg, Proximity Learning President & FounderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proximity Learning, a provider of live, state-certified virtual teachers for K-12 districts, has been named a winner in the Secondary Education category of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School for the third year in a row. Tech & Learning announced this year's winners on September 21, 2026. The awards recognize products and solutions that offer schools versatility, value and practical answers to real classroom challenges as the 2026-27 school year begins.Districts nationwide continue to struggle to fill classrooms with certified teachers, and Proximity Learning was built to close that gap. The company places state-certified teachers in live, synchronous instruction, matched to each district's bell schedule, curriculum and IEP accommodations, with a facilitator in the room. Since 2009, Proximity Learning has staffed more than 5,000 classrooms and served more than 500,000 students, with a 92% teacher retention rate, according to company data."Every student deserves consistent access to a great teacher. At Proximity Learning, our certified teachers work alongside district teams and in-classroom facilitators to help schools maintain instructional continuity and deliver high-quality learning from day one. This recognition reflects the dedication of our educators and the impact they make for students every day."- Evan Erdberg, President & Founder, Proximity LearningIn its evaluation, Tech & Learning's judges pointed to the synchronous model, the company's reported outcomes and its ability to serve hard-to-staff subjects regardless of geography. They also noted that tutoring and special education case management extend the service beyond filling vacancies. The judges called the approach "an effective evolution of virtual education." A peer-reviewed Chicago State University study of more than 40,000 students found that those taught by a certified Proximity Learning teacher scored more than 11 points higher on state standardized tests than peers in traditional classrooms, and more than 21 points higher in 9th grade Algebra I.To learn more about Proximity Learning's teacher staffing, tutoring and special education case management services, visit proxlearn.About Proximity LearningProximity Learning connects K-12 districts with live, state-certified virtual teachers across every subject and grade level. Delivering synchronous instruction since 2009, the company also provides remote tutoring and special education services, including case management, virtual occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and school psychologists. Proximity Learning has staffed more than 5,000 classrooms and served more than 500,000 students nationwide. Learn more at proxlearn.

Chelsea Penney

Proximity Learning

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Proximity Learning Wins Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Secondary Education News Provided By Intellibright October 12, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Science, Technology, Telecommunications



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