'Glee The Goblin' Earns Literary Titan Gold Award And Surges In Pre Order Sales

Created by Award-Winning Author Emily Jones, the Viral Storybook Project Captures Hearts Worldwide with Stunning Artwork, Acclaimed Story, and 1,000+ Supporters

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Glee The Goblin, the whimsical new storybook property developed by creator, web developer, and entrepreneur Emily Jones, is redefining independent storytelling across the children's literature and crowdfunding landscapes. Designed to bridge the gap between classic fairytale charm and modern humor, the project has rapidly evolved from a regional creative effort into a recognized success story, earning critical acclaim and significant financial backing within 24 hours of launch.The Vision Behind Glee The GoblinThe concept of Glee The Goblin originated with Emily Jones, who set out to build an accessible, highly engaging world centered around an unconventional hero. Rather than relying on traditional archetype tropes where goblins serve as background antagonists, Glee The Goblin centers on a curious, warmhearted goblin navigating a world filled with quirky companions, unexpected challenges, and valuable lessons on individuality, friendship, and problem-solving."We set out to craft a story that parents would genuinely enjoy reading alongside their kids, something with heart, sharp wit, and visuals that pop off the page," said Emily Jones, Creator and Co-Founder. "The response has been nothing short of extraordinary. Hitting over 140% funding with nearly a month left proves there is a huge appetite for fresh, original stories created with passion and care."The Core Creative TeamTo bring this psychological framework to life through rich storytelling and visual art, Jones collaborated with a powerhouse creative team:- Emily Jones (Founder & Co-Creator): Serves as the primary visionary and strategist, establishing the emotional ethos, consumer branding, and overarching developmental direction of the property.- Fernando Olivo (Co-Creator & Lead Narrative Designer): Olivo translated the psychological concepts into narrative mechanics, leveraging his background in character arcs to reverse classic holiday tropes. By transforming traditionally "perfect" elves into the catalysts of the crisis and letting a flawed, outsider goblin learn empathy naturally, he created a storyline rooted in authentic emotional growth.- Rodrigo Mangella (Lead Illustrator): An international artist who translated the concept into vibrant visual media, defining the friendly expressions, warm color palettes, and distinct aesthetic of Glee and his fellow goblins to make the character immediately approachable to young readers.Critical Recognition & Platform HonorsThe project's artistic and narrative quality has already earned top honors across literary and crowdfunding platforms:- Literary Titan Gold Book Award: Awarded by Literary Titan in recognition of the book's exceptional narrative flow, original character development, and high standard of visual presentation. The review board praised the work for its ability to deliver meaningful themes through lighthearted, captivating prose.- Kickstarter "Projects We Love" Badge: Kickstarter selected Glee The Goblin for its coveted "Projects We Love" distinction, a curated badge awarded to a small fraction of campaigns platform-wide. The badge reflects Kickstarter's official endorsement of the project's creative execution, community engagement, and clear production roadmap.Campaign Performance & Stretch GoalsThe rollout for Glee The Goblin has demonstrated strong pre-launch demand and rapid crowdfunding conversion:Metric DetailsWebsite Pre-Orders 950+ units reserved via the official website before campaign launchKickstarter Backers 136 individual backers and growingFunding Status Over 140% funded of the initial targetAbout Alpha AnomalyAlpha Anomaly is an independent creative studio and game design collective based in Orlando, Florida. Founded on the principles of high-concept storytelling, meticulous art design, and community-first digital experiences, Alpha Anomaly develops original storybooks, tabletop card games, and digital media.Official Project Website: gleethegoblinMedia Assets & High-Res Artwork: Available upon request.

Merryl Garcia-Rodriguez

Alpha Anomaly

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'Glee The Goblin' Earns Literary Titan Gold Award And Surges In Pre Order Sales News Provided By Alpha Anomaly October 12, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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