RALC Italia At Chillventa: Technology And Simplicity Serving The HVAC Industry

RALC Italia will showcase its latest innovative solutions for heat exchanger production and tube processing

- Andrea Lazzarini Ceo Ralc ItaliaUDINE, ITALY, ITALY, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the upcoming edition of Chillventa, one of the world's leading trade fairs for refrigeration, AC, and HVAC technologies, RALC Italia will showcase its latest innovative solutions for heat exchanger production and tube processing. The next edition of Chillventa will be held from October 13 to 15, 2026, at the NürnbergMesse exhibition center in Nuremberg, Germany.Since 1990, RALC Italia has been designing and manufacturing automatic machinery and custom systems for processing tubes, profiles, and sheet metal. Over more than 35 years of activity, RALC technologies have been exported to 56 countries, consolidating a strong international footprint within the HVAC sector.At Chillventa, RALC Italia aims to look beyond simply presenting a machinery lineup by focusing on technologies that embody its core philosophy: innovation, manufacturing flexibility, and user simplicity. A central highlight at the booth will be RALC's patented CNC Wall-ring Machine, a proven technology trusted by major global HVAC manufacturers.The machine creates fan collar nozzles directly on the heat exchanger casing using a progressive cold-forming process with three rollers. It allows multiple fan collars with different customized geometries to be formed on the same sheet metal casing to meet specific client requirements.The process ensures high repeatability across various materials-including aluminum, steel, and stainless steel-enabling manufacturers to develop optimized geometries for thermal efficiency and acoustic performance. For flanged collars, automatic or robotic punching units can be integrated into the cycle.RALC will also showcase its 5-axis machining center for manifold tubes, capable of combining drilling, milling, flow drilling, and tapping into a single automatic cycle.To address the traditional complexity of 5-axis programming-which typically requires CAD/CAM systems and specialized personnel-RALC has developed a new on-machine programming interface.Designed to make advanced technology accessible and easy to manage, the new interface allows operators to create and set up new parts quickly and intuitively without needing CAD/CAM expertise. Additionally, the software enables direct importing of STEP and DWG files and automatically converts them into ISO machine code, significantly shortening the path from drawing to production.Chillventa will also mark the presentation of the new RALC R135, engineered for end-forming and closing tubes up to 135 mm in diameter.Beyond standard end-closing operations-including flat end closures using specialized tooling-the R135 is built to deliver enhanced versatility. Thanks to dedicated tooling and custom operational cycles, the machine can execute additional end geometries, giving manufacturers greater flexibility for short runs and diverse product."Participating in Chillventa is an opportunity to share the technological direction RALC is taking," says Andrea Lazzarini Ceo RALC Italia. "Automation, flexibility, and performance remain vital, but making sophisticated technology easy to program and operate in daily manufacturing environments is equally important."This vision reflects RALC Italia's continuous journey over the last 35 years: acting not just as a machinery manufacturer, but as a reliable technology partner delivering tailored solutions built around actual customer needs.Visit RALC Italia at Chillventa To discover RALC Italia's solutions and meet the technical team, visit their stand at Chillventa.About RALC Italia Founded in 1990, RALC Italia specializes in automated machinery and special systems for tube, profile, and sheet metal processing, with exported solutions across 56 countries worldwide.

francesca schenetti

Ti Lancio

+39 339 809 3543

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RALC Italia at Chillventa: Technology and Simplicity Serving the HVAC Industry News Provided By Ti Lancio October 12, 2026, 12:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs



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