Chhattisgarh: Six Odisha Maoist Cadres With 35 Lakh Combined Reward, Surrender In Bijapur

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Oct 12 (IANS) In a significant success for anti-Naxal operations, six Maoist cadres, including four active in Odisha and two who had fled the West Bastar Division organisation, surrendered before the Bijapur Police in Chhattisgarh.

The group comprised four Party Political Cadre Members (PPCM) and two Party Members (PM). A combined reward of Rs 35 lakh had been announced on them. The cadres were influenced by the Chhattisgarh government's Naxal surrender and rehabilitation policy, continuous anti-Naxal operations by security forces, and ongoing rehabilitation and skill development programmes in Bijapur district.

Continuous outreach and coordination by the security forces, supported by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led to their decision to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream.

They cited the growing influence of security forces, organisational disintegration, disillusionment with the Maoists' violent and anti-people ideology, successful rehabilitation of former cadres, and rapid development in tribal areas as key reasons for their surrender.

The surrendered cadres are Rani Sodhi alias Sandhya (30), PPCM (Platoon Party Committee Member) of Odisha State Company No 8 with a reward of Rs 8 lakh; Pando Podium alias Sasmita (28), also a PPCM of Odisha State Company No. 08 with a reward of Rs 8 lakh; Sukku Kudiyam alias Santosh (27), PPCM and former security guard of Odisha State CCM (Central Committee Member); Ganesh Uika with a reward of Rs 8 lakh; Kosa Madvi alias Satish (30), PPCM and A-Section Commander of Company No. 2, with a reward of Rs 8 lakh; Deve Madkam alias Janni (22), PM and security guard of Odisha State SZCM (Special Zonal Committee Member) Jagdish Irpa with a reward of Rs 2 lakh; and Lalu Tati (25), PM (Party member) of the Gangalur Area Committee with a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

All six will receive financial assistance, skill development training, housing, education, self-employment, and employment support under the state government's Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy to enable them to lead a dignified life in the mainstream. Excellent coordination, trust-building and a sensitive approach between the DRG Bijapur, the 170th Battalion of the CRPF and the Bijapur Police played a decisive role in the success of this surrender.

The development underscores the effectiveness of sustained security operations combined with progressive rehabilitation measures.