Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) Signs Agreement With Emirates Foundation To Support Ne'ma, The National Food Loss And Waste Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Foundation to support ne'ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative. The partnership will strengthen cooperation to reduce the environmental impacts of food loss and waste and promote responsible consumption, contributing to the UAE's target of halving food loss and waste by 2030. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi by Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, and His Excellency Ahmad Taleb Alshamsi, Secretary General of Emirates Foundation, on the sidelines of the Global Food Week 2026.

The memorandum provides a framework for exchanging knowledge, data and expertise, conducting studies and implementing pilot projects and community initiatives to support food loss and waste reduction. EAD will draw on its networks and platforms to engage stakeholders and communities through awareness campaigns, initiatives and behavioral trials that encourage responsible consumption and reduce food waste. These efforts will support the objectives of the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said:“Food loss and waste is a direct environmental and climate challenge, and tackling it starts with science and data. Our partnership with Emirates Foundation is a strategic step that brings our expertise in environmental monitoring and policy development to the ne'ma initiative, accelerating progress towards the national target and reinforcing the UAE's leadership in building sustainable food systems.”

His Excellency Ahmad Taleb Alshamsi, Secretary General of Emirates Foundation, said:“Reaching our national goal requires coordinated action and a clear understanding of the progress we are making. EAD's environmental expertise will strengthen our ability to track reductions in food loss and waste and assess their environmental impact. Its reach across Abu Dhabi will also contribute to increasing awareness by engaging more partners and communities through activations and campaigns.”

Emirates Foundation launched ne'ma in March 2022 in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Presidential Court. As the national initiative for food loss and waste reduction, ne'ma brings together government, businesses and communities to drive action across the food value chain, from production to household consumption. The initiative supports food loss and waste reduction through the development of a national baseline database, policy support, innovation and the promotion of responsible behaviours.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.