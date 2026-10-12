FII Institute Names Riyadh Municipality As City Partner For The 10Th Future Investment Initiative Conference (FII10)

Strategic collaboration supports the delivery of FII10 and reinforces Riyadh's role as a leading hub for investment, innovation and global dialogue. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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RIYADH, October, 2026 – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute and Riyadh Municipality have announced the signing of a partnership as the capital prepares to host the tenth edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference, FII10, bringing together leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers from around the world.

The Municipality will participate in the conference as the“City Partner”, supporting organizational efforts and providing an integrated urban experience for visitors that reflects Riyadh's vibrancy and development, while highlighting its standing as one of the world's leading cities for living, working, and investing.

The tenth edition of the conference will take place in Riyadh from October 26 to 29, 2026, under the theme“The Power of Legacy.” It will address major economic and investment transformations and explore opportunities and partnerships capable of creating a lasting impact and shaping the future. The conference also offers an opportunity to showcase Riyadh as a city that attracts investment, creates opportunities, and brings together ideas and talent within an ambitious and competitive urban environment.

This partnership builds on Riyadh Municipality's efforts to prepare the city to welcome international event guests and strengthen Riyadh's global standing. It reflects the Municipality's vision of a prosperous, sustainable city that enhances quality of life, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, and FII Institute's mission to bring together global leaders and advance international economic collaboration for a positive impact on humanity.

About FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

About Riyadh Municipality:

Established in 1356 AH (1937 G), Riyadh Municipality is the regulatory and administrative authority responsible for the urban planning, infrastructure development, and municipal service framework of Saudi Arabia's capital city. Managing 52 sub-municipal sectors across a rapidly expanding urban landscape, the Municipality oversees public health, environmental sanitation, structural zoning, and digital civic governance. Driven by the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Riyadh Municipality is actively executing massive modernization initiatives-including smart city integrations, extensive road and drainage infrastructure overhauls, and the“Madinty” regional transformation program-to elevate the quality of life, promote environmental sustainability, and deliver a premier beneficiary experience for residents and visitors alike.