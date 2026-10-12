Rajasthan Viral Video: Teacher Allegedly Assaults Female Student For Forgetting Notebook, Probe On (WATCH)

A video allegedly showing a teacher assaulting a girl student inside a government school in Rajasthan has sparked concern after circulating widely on social media. The incident reportedly took place in the Lohawat area of Phalodi district, prompting the education department to order an investigation.

According to a report by NDTV Rajasthan, the department has taken cognisance of the viral footage. Officials have said that further action will be taken in accordance with the rules after the inquiry report is submitted. The student's family has also demanded action in connection with the alleged assault.

Viral Video Raises Questions About Student Safety

The footage, which has been shared widely on social media, allegedly shows a teacher physically assaulting a girl student at a government school in Lohawat.

The video has drawn attention to the issue of student safety in schools and the responsibility of teachers to maintain a safe learning environment. However, the circumstances that led to the alleged incident have not been fully established in the available report. The allegations are now expected to be examined as part of the official inquiry.

Education Department Orders Investigation

Following the circulation of the video, education officials took note of the incident and ordered an investigation. The District Education Officer reportedly stated that action would be taken according to the applicable rules once the inquiry findings were received. The investigation is expected to help establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether disciplinary action is warranted. The department has not announced a final decision in the matter in the report.

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Student's Family Seeks Action

The girl's family has demanded action over the alleged assault. The incident has added to concerns about how complaints involving the treatment of students in educational institutions are handled. The outcome of the inquiry will be important in determining the next steps. Until the investigation is completed, the allegations against the teacher remain subject to verification.

The incident has renewed attention on the need to protect students from physical abuse and ensure that schools remain safe places to learn.

Teachers play an important role in students' education and development, making appropriate conduct and accountability essential. Authorities are expected to examine the available evidence before deciding on further action in the Rajasthan school assault case.

For now, the focus remains on the inquiry and the education department's response to the viral video.