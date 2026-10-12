Why Did Aishwarya Lekshmi Quit Instagram? AI Deepfakes Spark Fresh Concerns

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi slammed the creepy trend of AI deepfakes on social media. She revealed that morphed photos forced her to quit Instagram for good.

Fans often make celebrity photos go viral on social media. But miscreants now use Artificial Intelligence to morph pictures and videos of actresses. This dangerous trend scares many women in the film industry. Popular actress Aishwarya Lekshmi faced this exact problem recently. She took a tough call and quit Instagram completely. She clearly stated that she has no plans to return to social media anytime soon.

Aishwarya Lekshmi expressed deep anger over fake videos created with AI tools. She refused to tolerate strangers altering her pictures and presenting them in a vulgar way without her consent. She deleted her social media accounts because she hated watching such disgusting content.

Society might still struggle with this deepfake menace. But the actress found mental peace by stepping away from the internet. She simply could not sit back and watch random people misuse her personal photos.

Actors usually rely on social media for movie promotions, fan interactions, and brand deals. But Aishwarya Lekshmi made a very bold choice. She definitely lost a few lucrative brand deals after leaving Instagram. However, the actress mentioned that this move actually boosted her self-confidence.

She finally escaped the constant pressure of faking a perfect life online. She hates pretending to be successful all the time during career ups and downs. She clearly prefers living life on her own terms instead of maintaining a fake digital image.

Aishwarya Lekshmi stays away from social media, but she remains highly active in her acting career. She recently starred in the Tamil web series '#Love' under Balaji Mohan's direction. She played the role of Tara and impressed the audience with her brilliant performance. Soundarya Rajinikanth produced this project. This series gave the actress a fresh and exciting OTT experience.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor also slammed the misuse of AI technology in the past. She strongly condemned the horrible act of morphing and sharing women's photos without their knowledge.

Artificial Intelligence definitely opens new doors for creativity. But its misuse poses a massive threat to human privacy and dignity. Aishwarya Lekshmi highlighted the severity of this issue through her bold decision. This entire incident reminds everyone to use technology responsibly and respect personal boundaries.