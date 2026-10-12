ISL 2026/27: 'We Will Try To Win Every Game', Says Punjab FC Coach Ahead Of Clash With Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis stated the team will look to put its best foot forward as they open their campaign against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, aiming to win every match in the league.

Punjab FC built their squad around homegrown talent, with 10 academy graduates in the 27-member group. They had long pre-season preparations ahead of the new ISL season, having participated in eight friendlies, where they conceded just once. They have kept their focus on playing, as Dermitzakis says, "good and attractive football".

As the Shers begin their campaign in New Delhi, their coach reflected that they are eager to put their best foot forward.“We prepared ourselves very well during the long pre-season we had. We managed to add players in positions where we felt we needed reinforcements, and the games we played in the IFA Shield gave us the chance to face big and strong clubs," Dermitzakis said.

"We are ready for the start of this campaign, and our target is clear. Since we have created a very capable squad, we will try to win every game.”

The manager reflected that the philosophy remains to play "good and attractive" football as they look to make their way deep into the tournament. "Our philosophy is to try to play good and attractive football. First of all, we should be happy, and the fans should be happy to watch and follow us. We have to maintain balance in all phases of the game.

"Indian football is generally a little more direct and relies on transitions, but we try to do something different and play a more combination-based game. If required, we can also play directly. We need the ability to adapt, with one target in mind: winning," he added.

Midfielder Khaiminthang Lhungdim, who is one of the team's captains, keeps his focus on the job ahead.

"Nothing will change, whether I am a senior player or not. I will do my job the same way. Everyone is ready to fight, and everyone is hungry to play this season again. There is a specific tactic and plan that we have from the coach. We keep following his plan, and it is working well," he said.