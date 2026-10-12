SULB Receives GCC Industrial Excellence Award at Made in GCC 2026
(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – 12 October 2026: SULB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foulath Holding, has been recognised with the GCC Industrial Excellence Award during the Made in GCC 2026 Forum and Exhibition, in recognition of its achievements in strengthening the regional competitiveness and market access of Bahrain-manufactured products.
The award was received by Mr Ali Abdulla Fakhro, Government Relations Manager at Foulath Holding, during the Forum and Exhibition, held from 6–8 October 2026 at Exhibition World Bahrain.
The recognition highlights SULB’s achievement under the Takāmul initiative between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through which qualifying Bahraini-manufactured products can benefit from local product treatment within the Saudi market.
Leveraging the initiative, SULB successfully worked with the Saudi Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) to include its qualifying products in the Mandatory List, becoming the first Bahraini company to have its products included in the Saudi Mandatory List.
This milestone supports SULB’s participation in Saudi government and public-sector projects where procurement requirements prioritise products included in the Mandatory List. It also forms part of the company’s market access strategy to strengthen the position of its Bahrain-manufactured products in Saudi Arabia, enhance their competitiveness, and benefit from the Kingdom’s local content and government procurement framework.
Mr. Faisal Al-Roomi, Chairman of SULB said: “We are proud to receive the GCC Industrial Excellence Award at Made in GCC 2026. This recognition reflects SULB’s continued efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of Bahrain-manufactured products and expand their access to key regional markets. Our achievement under the Takāmul initiative demonstrates the tangible opportunities that closer industrial integration can create for manufacturers across the GCC.”
The achievement demonstrates the practical value of the Takāmul initiative in strengthening industrial integration between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and creating greater opportunities for Bahraini-manufactured products to compete and grow within the Saudi market.
The award was received by Mr Ali Abdulla Fakhro, Government Relations Manager at Foulath Holding, during the Forum and Exhibition, held from 6–8 October 2026 at Exhibition World Bahrain.
The recognition highlights SULB’s achievement under the Takāmul initiative between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through which qualifying Bahraini-manufactured products can benefit from local product treatment within the Saudi market.
Leveraging the initiative, SULB successfully worked with the Saudi Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) to include its qualifying products in the Mandatory List, becoming the first Bahraini company to have its products included in the Saudi Mandatory List.
This milestone supports SULB’s participation in Saudi government and public-sector projects where procurement requirements prioritise products included in the Mandatory List. It also forms part of the company’s market access strategy to strengthen the position of its Bahrain-manufactured products in Saudi Arabia, enhance their competitiveness, and benefit from the Kingdom’s local content and government procurement framework.
Mr. Faisal Al-Roomi, Chairman of SULB said: “We are proud to receive the GCC Industrial Excellence Award at Made in GCC 2026. This recognition reflects SULB’s continued efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of Bahrain-manufactured products and expand their access to key regional markets. Our achievement under the Takāmul initiative demonstrates the tangible opportunities that closer industrial integration can create for manufacturers across the GCC.”
The achievement demonstrates the practical value of the Takāmul initiative in strengthening industrial integration between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and creating greater opportunities for Bahraini-manufactured products to compete and grow within the Saudi market.
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