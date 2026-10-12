Oral semaglutide holds potential as alternative to injectable GLP-1s for weight loss, says GlobalData
(MENAFN- Cision) New real-world data from the OCTANE study shows that patients who were overweight or had obesity continued to lose weight after switching from Novo’s injectable Wegovy (semaglutide) or Lil’y’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) to the oral semaglutide. The findings, presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting 2026, support oral semaglutide as a potential alternative for patients currently receiving injectable incretin-based therapies, says GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.
Obesity is a chronic disease that often requires long-term treatment to achieve and maintain weight loss. GLP-1-based therapies, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, have become increasingly important in weight management due to their ability to reduce appetite and food intake. However, injectable administration may present a barrier for some patients, increasing interest in more convenient oral treatment options.
Maria Alexandrovich, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Oral semaglutide could strengthen No’o’s position in the increasingly competitive obesity market. The addition of an oral option to ’ovo’s weight-management portfolio could broaden the addressable patient population and support uptake as competition within the GLP-1 market continues to inte”sify.”
Following the switch to oral semaglutide, patients achieved a further 4.1% reduction in body weight over three months, with 40.7% achieving weight loss of at least 5%. Adherence and treatment satisfaction also remained high, with 86.7% of patients adhering to therapy and 75.0% reporting satisfaction with treatment.
Alexandrovich continues: “The OCTANE findings provide encouraging early evidence that patients can switch from injectable incretin-based therapies to oral semaglutide while continuing to lose weight. High adherence and treatment satisfaction following the switch also support oral semaglutide as a potentially convenient alternative for patients who prefer an oral treatme”t option.”
Alexandrovich concludes: “While the early results are encouraging, longer-term findings will be important to determine whether continued weight loss is sustained following the switch. Such evidence could further support oral semaglutide as a viable alternative for patients seeking to move away from injecta”le therapies
Obesity is a chronic disease that often requires long-term treatment to achieve and maintain weight loss. GLP-1-based therapies, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, have become increasingly important in weight management due to their ability to reduce appetite and food intake. However, injectable administration may present a barrier for some patients, increasing interest in more convenient oral treatment options.
Maria Alexandrovich, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Oral semaglutide could strengthen No’o’s position in the increasingly competitive obesity market. The addition of an oral option to ’ovo’s weight-management portfolio could broaden the addressable patient population and support uptake as competition within the GLP-1 market continues to inte”sify.”
Following the switch to oral semaglutide, patients achieved a further 4.1% reduction in body weight over three months, with 40.7% achieving weight loss of at least 5%. Adherence and treatment satisfaction also remained high, with 86.7% of patients adhering to therapy and 75.0% reporting satisfaction with treatment.
Alexandrovich continues: “The OCTANE findings provide encouraging early evidence that patients can switch from injectable incretin-based therapies to oral semaglutide while continuing to lose weight. High adherence and treatment satisfaction following the switch also support oral semaglutide as a potentially convenient alternative for patients who prefer an oral treatme”t option.”
Alexandrovich concludes: “While the early results are encouraging, longer-term findings will be important to determine whether continued weight loss is sustained following the switch. Such evidence could further support oral semaglutide as a viable alternative for patients seeking to move away from injecta”le therapies
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