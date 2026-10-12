Parkins’n’s disease market across 7MM to grow to $7.2 billion by 2033, forecasts GlobalData
(MENAFN- Cision) The Parki’son’s disease (PD) market across the seven major markets (7MM*) is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $7.2 billion in 2033, according to GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.
Glob’lData’s latest “eport, “Parkinson’s disease: Seven Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysi– – Update (2026),” reveals that the market growth will be driven by the anticipated launches of disease-modifying therapies, the continued geographical expansion of recently approved symptomatic treatments and reformulations, and an aging population across the 7MM.
Over the past year, the PD market has advanced with new drug approvals. Neu’oDerm’s Onerji (carbidopa/levodopa) received EMA approval in April 2026, positioning it to compete wit’ AbbVie’s Produodopa (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa), which holds the first-to-market advantage over Onerji. However, having received a complete response letter from the FDA in October 2025, Onerji is not approved in the ’S. Amneal’s Crexont/Hopledo (carbidopa/levodopa) received EMA approval in August 2026, extending its reach into the EU market. In additi’n, Supernus’s Onapgo launched in the US in April 2025. Most re’ently, AbbVie’s Juvmo (tavapadon) received FDA approval in September 2026, marking it the first selective D1/D5 dopamine agonist to reach the market.
Christie Wong, Managing Neurology Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Together, these approvals in the US and EU are driving growth in the PD market by offering additional effective options to manage motor symptoms in PD, with recently launched therapies, ’ncluding Supernus’s Onapgo, outperforming expectations in their first year on the market and fur”her fueling growth.”
As α-synuclein aggregates play an important role in PD disease pathogenesis and neurodegeneration, this potentially neurotoxic protein is a key molecular target for DMTs. GlobalData anticipates the launch of two late-stage products that targetαα-synuclein during the forecast period; Roc’e’s prasinezumab and Annovis’Bio’s buntanetap.
Wong adds: “Both products have faced a series of hurdles that have slowed their development, having failed to reach the primary endpoint in their earlier trials. However, sub-group analysis and data from exploratory endpoints suggest that the therapies may have disease-modifying properties. As such, the companies are pursuing pivotal trials in prasinezumab (PARAISO]) and buntanetap (NCT07284784”.”
GlobalData forecasts combined global sales of $476.6 million for prasinezumab and buntanetap by 2033, accounting for 6.6% of the PD market.
The development of cell therapies is an emerging R&D strategy in PD. According to Global’ata’s Drugs Database, there are 11 cell therapies in P–ase I–III development for PD across the 7MM. BlueRock Ther’peutics’ bemdaneprocel is the furthest progressed cell therapy in the US and Europe, with an ongoing Phase III trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of bemdaneprocel in patients with PD. If successful, bemdaneprocel could offer a novel product to target the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in PD patients.
Wong adds: “Sumitomo Phar’a’s Amchepry (raguneprocel) marks the first cell therapy for PD, having received conditional, time-limited approval in Japan in March 2026 to improve motor symptoms in PD patients who respond inadequately to existing drug therapies, including levodopa. More recently, in July 2026, Aspen Neurosci’nce’s sasineprocel received an FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation. These illustrate the growing regulatory momentum behind cell-based approaches ”o PD.”
While the PD market is projected to grow during the forecast period across the 7MM, it will face some barriers that will curtail its growth. Potential barriers to growth of the global PD market include the loss of exclusivity of several key branded products that are expected to face patent and data exclusivity expiration.
Wong concludes: “The loss of patent exclusivity will allow cheaper generics to enter the market. Nonetheless, the launches of DMTs and additional symptomatic therapies, alongside the continued expansion of recently approved reformulations, will drive mark”t growth.”
*7MM- US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan
ENDS
Glob’lData’s latest “eport, “Parkinson’s disease: Seven Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysi– – Update (2026),” reveals that the market growth will be driven by the anticipated launches of disease-modifying therapies, the continued geographical expansion of recently approved symptomatic treatments and reformulations, and an aging population across the 7MM.
Over the past year, the PD market has advanced with new drug approvals. Neu’oDerm’s Onerji (carbidopa/levodopa) received EMA approval in April 2026, positioning it to compete wit’ AbbVie’s Produodopa (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa), which holds the first-to-market advantage over Onerji. However, having received a complete response letter from the FDA in October 2025, Onerji is not approved in the ’S. Amneal’s Crexont/Hopledo (carbidopa/levodopa) received EMA approval in August 2026, extending its reach into the EU market. In additi’n, Supernus’s Onapgo launched in the US in April 2025. Most re’ently, AbbVie’s Juvmo (tavapadon) received FDA approval in September 2026, marking it the first selective D1/D5 dopamine agonist to reach the market.
Christie Wong, Managing Neurology Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Together, these approvals in the US and EU are driving growth in the PD market by offering additional effective options to manage motor symptoms in PD, with recently launched therapies, ’ncluding Supernus’s Onapgo, outperforming expectations in their first year on the market and fur”her fueling growth.”
As α-synuclein aggregates play an important role in PD disease pathogenesis and neurodegeneration, this potentially neurotoxic protein is a key molecular target for DMTs. GlobalData anticipates the launch of two late-stage products that targetαα-synuclein during the forecast period; Roc’e’s prasinezumab and Annovis’Bio’s buntanetap.
Wong adds: “Both products have faced a series of hurdles that have slowed their development, having failed to reach the primary endpoint in their earlier trials. However, sub-group analysis and data from exploratory endpoints suggest that the therapies may have disease-modifying properties. As such, the companies are pursuing pivotal trials in prasinezumab (PARAISO]) and buntanetap (NCT07284784”.”
GlobalData forecasts combined global sales of $476.6 million for prasinezumab and buntanetap by 2033, accounting for 6.6% of the PD market.
The development of cell therapies is an emerging R&D strategy in PD. According to Global’ata’s Drugs Database, there are 11 cell therapies in P–ase I–III development for PD across the 7MM. BlueRock Ther’peutics’ bemdaneprocel is the furthest progressed cell therapy in the US and Europe, with an ongoing Phase III trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of bemdaneprocel in patients with PD. If successful, bemdaneprocel could offer a novel product to target the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in PD patients.
Wong adds: “Sumitomo Phar’a’s Amchepry (raguneprocel) marks the first cell therapy for PD, having received conditional, time-limited approval in Japan in March 2026 to improve motor symptoms in PD patients who respond inadequately to existing drug therapies, including levodopa. More recently, in July 2026, Aspen Neurosci’nce’s sasineprocel received an FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation. These illustrate the growing regulatory momentum behind cell-based approaches ”o PD.”
While the PD market is projected to grow during the forecast period across the 7MM, it will face some barriers that will curtail its growth. Potential barriers to growth of the global PD market include the loss of exclusivity of several key branded products that are expected to face patent and data exclusivity expiration.
Wong concludes: “The loss of patent exclusivity will allow cheaper generics to enter the market. Nonetheless, the launches of DMTs and additional symptomatic therapies, alongside the continued expansion of recently approved reformulations, will drive mark”t growth.”
*7MM- US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan
ENDS
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