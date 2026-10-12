British Council Convenes Jordan's Education Partner Schools Leaders to Accelerate Future-Ready Schools and Strengthen the Country's Education Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) Amman, Jordan – 12 October 2026: The British Council brought together more than 500 educators, school leaders, policymakers and international education partners in Amman for its 2026/27 Partner Schools Teachers’ Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Forum and Partner Schools Leaders’ Conference, reinforcing its leadership in advancing educational excellence, strengthening school leadership and equipping young people with the skills needed to succeed in an increasingly complex global economy.
Held at the Mövenpick Hotel, Amman, under the theme, 'Education That Matters: Building Skills, Creating Opportunity and Driving Economic Growth,' the flagship annual event brought together over 250 teachers, more than 200 school leaders and representatives from +115 British Council Partner Schools, alongside senior government officials, UK awarding organisations and education experts to examine how leadership, innovation and international collaboration can strengthen education and prepare learners for the future.
The conference reflects Jordan’s Partner Schools continued investment in teacher development, school leadership and internationally recognised qualifications. Opening the event were the British Ambassador to Jordan, H.E. Philip Hall and Ameera Manna, Head of Market Jordan at the British Council, alongside senior representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Cambridge, Pearson, OxfordAQA, and school leadership teams, highlighting the strength of UK–Jordan collaboration in advancing educational excellence. Both days were framed by keynote sessions from Kathleen O'Hare, Educational Leadership Consultant, on what ‘future-ready’ leadership and teaching look like in practice.
Why It Matters
As education systems worldwide navigate artificial intelligence, rapid technological change and evolving workforce demands, the need for confident school leadership, empowered teachers and internationally connected learning has never been greater.
As one of the British Council's flagship annual education events, the Partner Schools conference has become a leading platform for policymakers, educators and international partners to share expertise, strengthen collaboration and explore practical solutions that improve teaching, leadership and student success across Jordan.
Teachers’ CPD Forum
The Partner Schools Teachers' CPD Forum celebrated the vital role of educators in improving learner outcomes. A major highlight included specialised, interactive workshops, featuring a prominent session on ‘Make Learning Stick: Refining Practice for Greater Impact,’ delivered by Dr. Audai Ababneh, Senior Teacher Educator from the Queen Rania Teacher Academy team.
Simultaneously, sessions led by British Council experts explored Exploratory Action Research, Pedagogy, safeguarding and student wellbeing. The forum concluded with certificates and awards recognising outstanding teacher excellence and innovation.
Leaders’ Conference
During the Partner Schools Leaders' Conference, the momentum shifted to macro-level strategy; focused on whole-school transformation, the sessions brought together principals and policymakers to examine how strategic leadership improves teaching quality, organisational resilience and student achievement.
High-level panel discussions, facilitated by Educational Leadership Consultant Kathleen O’Hare, addressed the alignment of future-ready schools with Jordan's Economic Vision 2030.
The Conference also gave the floor to the Students Counselling Committee, whose members spoke on empowering students' voice in shaping their own education, ahead of an awards ceremony recognising outstanding Partner Schools.
A Partnership Driving Educational Excellence
Throughout the conference, contributions from government representatives, the British Embassy, UK awarding organisations, Jordan's leading universities and private-sector employers demonstrated the value of sustained collaboration in strengthening Jordan's education ecosystem.
Delegates agreed that investing in teachers and school leaders remains one of the most effective ways to improve educational quality, enhance national competitiveness and equip young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed for future success.
Ameera Manna’a, Head of Market, Jordan, British Council, said: 'Preparing young people for the future requires education systems that embrace innovation, invest in teachers and empower school leaders to lead with confidence. Through the Partner Schools network, the British Council continues to create opportunities for collaboration, professional growth and international partnership that strengthen education and expand opportunity for future generations.'
Looking Ahead
The conversations that began in Amman will continue throughout the 2026/27 academic year as the British Council works with Partner Schools, government institutions and UK education partners to translate ideas into meaningful action. By connecting schools to global expertise, internationally recognised qualifications and high-quality professional development, the British Council Partner Schools network continues to support educational leaders in raising standards, fostering innovation and preparing learners with the confidence and skills to thrive in a changing world.
As Jordan continues to invest in educational reform and human capital development, the British Council remains committed to empowering educators, strengthening school leadership and building international partnerships that create lasting impact, helping shape an education system that prepares young people not only for the future, but to lead it.
Held at the Mövenpick Hotel, Amman, under the theme, 'Education That Matters: Building Skills, Creating Opportunity and Driving Economic Growth,' the flagship annual event brought together over 250 teachers, more than 200 school leaders and representatives from +115 British Council Partner Schools, alongside senior government officials, UK awarding organisations and education experts to examine how leadership, innovation and international collaboration can strengthen education and prepare learners for the future.
The conference reflects Jordan’s Partner Schools continued investment in teacher development, school leadership and internationally recognised qualifications. Opening the event were the British Ambassador to Jordan, H.E. Philip Hall and Ameera Manna, Head of Market Jordan at the British Council, alongside senior representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Cambridge, Pearson, OxfordAQA, and school leadership teams, highlighting the strength of UK–Jordan collaboration in advancing educational excellence. Both days were framed by keynote sessions from Kathleen O'Hare, Educational Leadership Consultant, on what ‘future-ready’ leadership and teaching look like in practice.
Why It Matters
As education systems worldwide navigate artificial intelligence, rapid technological change and evolving workforce demands, the need for confident school leadership, empowered teachers and internationally connected learning has never been greater.
As one of the British Council's flagship annual education events, the Partner Schools conference has become a leading platform for policymakers, educators and international partners to share expertise, strengthen collaboration and explore practical solutions that improve teaching, leadership and student success across Jordan.
Teachers’ CPD Forum
The Partner Schools Teachers' CPD Forum celebrated the vital role of educators in improving learner outcomes. A major highlight included specialised, interactive workshops, featuring a prominent session on ‘Make Learning Stick: Refining Practice for Greater Impact,’ delivered by Dr. Audai Ababneh, Senior Teacher Educator from the Queen Rania Teacher Academy team.
Simultaneously, sessions led by British Council experts explored Exploratory Action Research, Pedagogy, safeguarding and student wellbeing. The forum concluded with certificates and awards recognising outstanding teacher excellence and innovation.
Leaders’ Conference
During the Partner Schools Leaders' Conference, the momentum shifted to macro-level strategy; focused on whole-school transformation, the sessions brought together principals and policymakers to examine how strategic leadership improves teaching quality, organisational resilience and student achievement.
High-level panel discussions, facilitated by Educational Leadership Consultant Kathleen O’Hare, addressed the alignment of future-ready schools with Jordan's Economic Vision 2030.
The Conference also gave the floor to the Students Counselling Committee, whose members spoke on empowering students' voice in shaping their own education, ahead of an awards ceremony recognising outstanding Partner Schools.
A Partnership Driving Educational Excellence
Throughout the conference, contributions from government representatives, the British Embassy, UK awarding organisations, Jordan's leading universities and private-sector employers demonstrated the value of sustained collaboration in strengthening Jordan's education ecosystem.
Delegates agreed that investing in teachers and school leaders remains one of the most effective ways to improve educational quality, enhance national competitiveness and equip young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed for future success.
Ameera Manna’a, Head of Market, Jordan, British Council, said: 'Preparing young people for the future requires education systems that embrace innovation, invest in teachers and empower school leaders to lead with confidence. Through the Partner Schools network, the British Council continues to create opportunities for collaboration, professional growth and international partnership that strengthen education and expand opportunity for future generations.'
Looking Ahead
The conversations that began in Amman will continue throughout the 2026/27 academic year as the British Council works with Partner Schools, government institutions and UK education partners to translate ideas into meaningful action. By connecting schools to global expertise, internationally recognised qualifications and high-quality professional development, the British Council Partner Schools network continues to support educational leaders in raising standards, fostering innovation and preparing learners with the confidence and skills to thrive in a changing world.
As Jordan continues to invest in educational reform and human capital development, the British Council remains committed to empowering educators, strengthening school leadership and building international partnerships that create lasting impact, helping shape an education system that prepares young people not only for the future, but to lead it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment