RoyalJet appoints Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary
(MENAFN- Aurora The Agency) United Arab Emirates – xx September 2026: RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator, has announced the appointment of Nikoleta Eirini Fista as Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary.
Ms. Fista is a highly accomplished lawyer with extensive experience in complex contract negotiations, joint ventures, cross-border transactions, and corporate governance.
In her new role, she will provide strategic legal leadership across aviation, corporate, commercial, and regulatory matters, supporting business-critical decision-making at the highest level.
Ms. Fista is a New York licensed attorney and an accredited mediator. Her expertise spans high-value transactions, board governance, risk management, compliance, and legal strategy, ensuring strong governance frameworks while enabling operational excellence and sustainable growth.
Ms. Fista is a highly accomplished lawyer with extensive experience in complex contract negotiations, joint ventures, cross-border transactions, and corporate governance.
In her new role, she will provide strategic legal leadership across aviation, corporate, commercial, and regulatory matters, supporting business-critical decision-making at the highest level.
Ms. Fista is a New York licensed attorney and an accredited mediator. Her expertise spans high-value transactions, board governance, risk management, compliance, and legal strategy, ensuring strong governance frameworks while enabling operational excellence and sustainable growth.
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