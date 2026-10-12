Arjaan by Rotana and Women Who Thrive to Host ‘Beyond the Ribbon’, Aiming to Raise a Minimum of AED 20,000 for Al Jalila Foundation
(MENAFN- Around theClock ) Arjaan by Rotana, in partnership with Women Who Thrive (WWT), Dubai’s leading women’s community, will host ‘Beyond the Ribbon’, a special high tea event on 18 October 2026 in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The initiative aims to raise a minimum of AED 20,000 for the Al Jalila Foundation, with 100% of ticket and raffle proceeds donated to the foundation.
With tickets priced at AED 100 and limited to just 200 seats, ‘Beyond the Ribbon’ will bring together women for an afternoon dedicated to raising awareness, fostering meaningful connections and supporting a vital cause. The event will feature inspiring conversations, networking opportunities, brand pop-ups, raffles and expert talks, creating a platform for education, empowerment and collective action.
A highlight of the afternoon will be the appearance of special guest Lauren O’Connell, COSMO’s beauty editor, breast cancer survivor and advocate. Through her personal journey and advocacy, O’Connell will contribute to the event’s purpose of honoring resilience, raising awareness and highlighting the importance of supporting those affected by breast cancer.
Timur Ilgaz, General Manager at Arjaan by Rotana, said: “At Rotana, we believe that hospitality extends beyond creating exceptional guest experiences; it is also about making a positive and lasting difference in the communities we serve. Supporting initiatives that champion women’s wellbeing, raise awareness of important health issues and bring people together for a shared purpose is an important part of our corporate social responsibility vision. Through our partnership with Women Who Thrive, Beyond the Ribbon gives us an opportunity to turn awareness into action and contribute to the important work of the Al Jalila Foundation. We hope this initiative inspires greater community participation, encourages meaningful conversations and demonstrates the impact we can make when we come together for a cause that matters.”
The initiative aims to raise a minimum of AED 20,000 for the Al Jalila Foundation, with 100% of ticket and raffle proceeds donated to the foundation.
With tickets priced at AED 100 and limited to just 200 seats, ‘Beyond the Ribbon’ will bring together women for an afternoon dedicated to raising awareness, fostering meaningful connections and supporting a vital cause. The event will feature inspiring conversations, networking opportunities, brand pop-ups, raffles and expert talks, creating a platform for education, empowerment and collective action.
A highlight of the afternoon will be the appearance of special guest Lauren O’Connell, COSMO’s beauty editor, breast cancer survivor and advocate. Through her personal journey and advocacy, O’Connell will contribute to the event’s purpose of honoring resilience, raising awareness and highlighting the importance of supporting those affected by breast cancer.
Timur Ilgaz, General Manager at Arjaan by Rotana, said: “At Rotana, we believe that hospitality extends beyond creating exceptional guest experiences; it is also about making a positive and lasting difference in the communities we serve. Supporting initiatives that champion women’s wellbeing, raise awareness of important health issues and bring people together for a shared purpose is an important part of our corporate social responsibility vision. Through our partnership with Women Who Thrive, Beyond the Ribbon gives us an opportunity to turn awareness into action and contribute to the important work of the Al Jalila Foundation. We hope this initiative inspires greater community participation, encourages meaningful conversations and demonstrates the impact we can make when we come together for a cause that matters.”
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