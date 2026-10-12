Tata Steel, UK Government and Royal Academy of Engineering partner to advance UK–India innovation in circular materials
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, October 12, 2026: A new three-year research and innovation partnership has been announced today between the Royal Academy of Engineering and Tata Steel, bringing together industry and universities in the UK and India to increase the use of sustainable and recycled materials and bring economic growth and strategic value in both countries. Alongside this, UK-India policy missions will exchange knowledge and generate market intelligence in circularity and resilient supply chains of critical materials and minerals. These activities build on previous collaboration with the Indian Government’s Department of Science and Technology and the Indian National Academy of Engineering.
As both the UK and India seek to reduce their carbon emissions and broader environmental impacts while meeting growing demand for infrastructure, innovation in circular materials will play a vital role in creating more resource-efficient and resilient economies. The partnership is supported by almost £1.9 million from the UK Government, matched by £1 million from Tata Steel, bringing critical industrial expertise to the programme. Winning projects will also receive funding equivalent to at least half the value of their grant. This dynamic funding model will allow teams that are already on the precipice of advancing their technology to invest and scale their project through industrial input and access to new expertise.
Subodh Pandey, Vice President - Technology, R&D, NMB and Graphene, Tata Steel, said, “The future of Tata Steel will be shaped by our capability to innovate and proliferate circular and sustainable materials, which is why we are delighted to be part of this critical partnership. The support by the UK Government, and partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering, not only presents an opportunity to move promising research towards real industrial application, which we can all benefit from, but also to build lasting and meaningful relationships so we can continue to accelerate the development and adoption of lower-carbon, more circular approaches to construction and manufacturing.”
Professor Ravi Silva CBE FREng, Director, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey and Chair of the Academy’s Transforming Systems through Partnership programme, said, “The Transforming Systems through Partnership programme supports the development and deployment of meaningful solutions that can be scaled and applied in the real world, underpinned by relationships that extend beyond individual projects. This partnership with Tata Steel embodies that ambition. By bringing together institutions and expertise from India and the UK, it will strengthen long-term collaboration and help meet growing infrastructure needs through the practical adoption of sustainable, circular and energy-efficient materials and processes. In doing so, it will contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals by linking engineering innovation with more resilient, resource-efficient and sustainable systems.’
Delivered through the Academy’s already successful Transforming Systems through Partnership (TSP) programme, the partnership will support grant holders in both countries from April 2027 for three years. This collaboration will build on the UK and India’s complementary research, innovation and industrial strengths. For more than a decade, TSP has enabled over 300 collaborative projects that connect universities and industry across the world, building a network of more than 800 awardees.
The partnership is expected to support up to 15 research and innovation grants, all between £100,000 and £150,000, with projects running for up to three years. Each of the projects will be co-led by a UK and Indian academic or research partner and provide a clear pathway towards industrial, entrepreneurial or wider practical impact.
In addition to funding, the support from Tata Steel will offer access to critical industrial insight and expertise, with mentorship from senior industry staff and access to laboratories and facilities. For those projects with commercial or spin-out potential, access to Tata Steel mentoring and incubation support will be provided. The precise support will depend on and be shaped by individual project need and focus.
About The Royal Academy of Engineering
The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public. Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.
About the TSP Programme
Transforming Systems through Partnership: For more than ten years, the TSP programme has strengthened collaboration between universities and industry in the UK and partner countries through grants. The TSP programme has supported 300 projects across nine partner countries, including most recently Jordan, India, Thailand, and South Africa. Transforming Systems through partnership
About The International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF)
The International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF) is the UK Government's flagship fund for international science, technology, research and innovation. By bringing together expertise from the UK and around the world, ISPF supports collaboration on shared priorities, strengthens research and innovation capability, and develops the ideas, technologies and solutions needed for a more prosperous, secure and sustainable future.
Disclaimer
Statements in this press release describing the Company’s performance may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company’s operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.
For queries and information
Sarvesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Communications, Tata Steel, ...
About Tata Steel
•Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 36 million tonnes per annum.
•It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.
•The group recorded a consolidated turnover of around US$26 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2026.
•Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 77,000.
•Tata Steel has announced its major sustainability objectives including Net Zero by 2045.
•The Company has been on a multi-year digital-enabled business transformation journey intending to be the leader in ‘Digital Steel making’. The Company has received the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, and IJmuiden Plants. 78% of our steel comes from these global lighthouses. Tata Steel has also been recognised with the ‘Digital Enterprise of India – Steel’ Award 2024 by Economic Times CIO.
•The Company has been recognised with the World Economic Forum’s Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse 2023 and is the world’s largest SA8000 Certified organisation in terms of workforce coverage.
•The Company has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked among the top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016.
•Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur Plant is India’s first site to receive ResponsibleSteelTM Certification. Subsequently, its Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants have also received the certification. In India, Tata Steel now has more than 90% of its steel production from ResponsibleSteelTM certified sites.
•Received Prime Minister’s Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 2026 Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for nine years in a row, CDP 2024 ‘Supplier Engagement Assessment’ Leader, Top performer in Iron and Steel sector in Dun & Bradstreet's India's top 500 companies 2022, Ranked as the 2024 most valuable Mining and Metals brand in India by Brand Finance, ‘Most Ethical Company’ award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, and CII Sports Business Award 2025 for 'The Legacy of Excellence in Sports Patronage'.
•Received the Legal Team of the Year - Manufacturing at the 15th Annual Legal Era Indian Legal Awards 2025-26, 2023 Global ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) Award of Distinction at the RIMS ERM Conference 2023, ‘Masters of Risk – Risk Technology’ recognition at The India Risk Management Awards, and ICSI Business Responsibility and Sustainability Award 2023 for its first Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.
Photographs: Management and Plant facilities | Logos: Files and usage guidelines
As both the UK and India seek to reduce their carbon emissions and broader environmental impacts while meeting growing demand for infrastructure, innovation in circular materials will play a vital role in creating more resource-efficient and resilient economies. The partnership is supported by almost £1.9 million from the UK Government, matched by £1 million from Tata Steel, bringing critical industrial expertise to the programme. Winning projects will also receive funding equivalent to at least half the value of their grant. This dynamic funding model will allow teams that are already on the precipice of advancing their technology to invest and scale their project through industrial input and access to new expertise.
Subodh Pandey, Vice President - Technology, R&D, NMB and Graphene, Tata Steel, said, “The future of Tata Steel will be shaped by our capability to innovate and proliferate circular and sustainable materials, which is why we are delighted to be part of this critical partnership. The support by the UK Government, and partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering, not only presents an opportunity to move promising research towards real industrial application, which we can all benefit from, but also to build lasting and meaningful relationships so we can continue to accelerate the development and adoption of lower-carbon, more circular approaches to construction and manufacturing.”
Professor Ravi Silva CBE FREng, Director, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey and Chair of the Academy’s Transforming Systems through Partnership programme, said, “The Transforming Systems through Partnership programme supports the development and deployment of meaningful solutions that can be scaled and applied in the real world, underpinned by relationships that extend beyond individual projects. This partnership with Tata Steel embodies that ambition. By bringing together institutions and expertise from India and the UK, it will strengthen long-term collaboration and help meet growing infrastructure needs through the practical adoption of sustainable, circular and energy-efficient materials and processes. In doing so, it will contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals by linking engineering innovation with more resilient, resource-efficient and sustainable systems.’
Delivered through the Academy’s already successful Transforming Systems through Partnership (TSP) programme, the partnership will support grant holders in both countries from April 2027 for three years. This collaboration will build on the UK and India’s complementary research, innovation and industrial strengths. For more than a decade, TSP has enabled over 300 collaborative projects that connect universities and industry across the world, building a network of more than 800 awardees.
The partnership is expected to support up to 15 research and innovation grants, all between £100,000 and £150,000, with projects running for up to three years. Each of the projects will be co-led by a UK and Indian academic or research partner and provide a clear pathway towards industrial, entrepreneurial or wider practical impact.
In addition to funding, the support from Tata Steel will offer access to critical industrial insight and expertise, with mentorship from senior industry staff and access to laboratories and facilities. For those projects with commercial or spin-out potential, access to Tata Steel mentoring and incubation support will be provided. The precise support will depend on and be shaped by individual project need and focus.
About The Royal Academy of Engineering
The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public. Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.
About the TSP Programme
Transforming Systems through Partnership: For more than ten years, the TSP programme has strengthened collaboration between universities and industry in the UK and partner countries through grants. The TSP programme has supported 300 projects across nine partner countries, including most recently Jordan, India, Thailand, and South Africa. Transforming Systems through partnership
About The International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF)
The International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF) is the UK Government's flagship fund for international science, technology, research and innovation. By bringing together expertise from the UK and around the world, ISPF supports collaboration on shared priorities, strengthens research and innovation capability, and develops the ideas, technologies and solutions needed for a more prosperous, secure and sustainable future.
Disclaimer
Statements in this press release describing the Company’s performance may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company’s operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.
For queries and information
Sarvesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Communications, Tata Steel, ...
About Tata Steel
•Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 36 million tonnes per annum.
•It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.
•The group recorded a consolidated turnover of around US$26 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2026.
•Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 77,000.
•Tata Steel has announced its major sustainability objectives including Net Zero by 2045.
•The Company has been on a multi-year digital-enabled business transformation journey intending to be the leader in ‘Digital Steel making’. The Company has received the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, and IJmuiden Plants. 78% of our steel comes from these global lighthouses. Tata Steel has also been recognised with the ‘Digital Enterprise of India – Steel’ Award 2024 by Economic Times CIO.
•The Company has been recognised with the World Economic Forum’s Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse 2023 and is the world’s largest SA8000 Certified organisation in terms of workforce coverage.
•The Company has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked among the top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016.
•Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur Plant is India’s first site to receive ResponsibleSteelTM Certification. Subsequently, its Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants have also received the certification. In India, Tata Steel now has more than 90% of its steel production from ResponsibleSteelTM certified sites.
•Received Prime Minister’s Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 2026 Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for nine years in a row, CDP 2024 ‘Supplier Engagement Assessment’ Leader, Top performer in Iron and Steel sector in Dun & Bradstreet's India's top 500 companies 2022, Ranked as the 2024 most valuable Mining and Metals brand in India by Brand Finance, ‘Most Ethical Company’ award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute, and CII Sports Business Award 2025 for 'The Legacy of Excellence in Sports Patronage'.
•Received the Legal Team of the Year - Manufacturing at the 15th Annual Legal Era Indian Legal Awards 2025-26, 2023 Global ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) Award of Distinction at the RIMS ERM Conference 2023, ‘Masters of Risk – Risk Technology’ recognition at The India Risk Management Awards, and ICSI Business Responsibility and Sustainability Award 2023 for its first Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.
Photographs: Management and Plant facilities | Logos: Files and usage guidelines
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