Mahindra Starts Commercial Production of MAXSEEDER, a Precision Zero-Till Seeding Farm Machine
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 12, 2026: Mahindra & Mahindra, the world's largest tractor manufacturer by volume and a leading farm equipment manufacturer, today announced the commencement of commercial production and supply of the innovative MaxSeeder, a precision ‘zero-till’, multi-crop seeding machine manufactured under licence from Clean Seed Technologies, Canada.
An innovative zero-till multi-crop seeding machine, the MaxSeeder is designed to sow a wide variety of crops, including rice, wheat, soybean, maize and cotton. Through its zero-till technology, farmers can sow directly into paddy residue, eliminating the need for stubble burning. Its patented technology helps reduce fertilizer usage and seed wastage, improving input efficiency and farm profitability. In addition, the MaxSeeder supports water conservation and contributes to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The collaboration between Mahindra and Clean Seed Technologies combines Clean Seed's advanced precision seeding technology with Mahindra's world-class manufacturing capabilities to deliver innovative and sustainable farm mechanisation solutions that are accessible and affordable for farmers in India and across global markets.
Veejay Nakra – President, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Mahindra is proud to partner with Clean Seed to deliver sustainable, mechanisation solutions to farmers world over. The patented and innovative ‘zero-till’, multi-crop seeding machine – the MaxSeeder, combined with Mahindra’s world-class manufacturing, ensures benefits for both farmers and the environment. The collaboration also underscores Clean Seed’s confidence in Mahindra’s capabilities and our shared commitment to advancing access to modern farm machinery globally, and in India, while showcasing Indian manufacturing excellence on the world stage.”
Field trials conducted in Punjab and Haryana demonstrated the MaxSeeder’s ability to efficiently sow seeds into heavy paddy residue with minimal soil disturbance, reducing input consumption while providing a sustainable alternative to stubble burning. Made in Mahindra’s exclusive farm machinery plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, the product will be rolled out through Mahindra Farm Equipment Business dealerships, beginning with Punjab and Haryana, as part of a phased expansion strategy to address diverse farming requirements across India.
Graeme Lempriere, Chairman & CEO of Clean Seed Capital Group added, “Seeing our SMART Seeder MINI-MAX™ enter production at Mahindra is a proud milestone and a testament to years of innovation, collaboration and belief in our vision of delivering sustainable seeding and planting solutions for farmers in India and around the world. I am deeply impressed by Mahindra's scale and manufacturing capabilities and inspired by the commitment and passion the Mahindra team has brought to this project."
With these advantages, the MaxSeeder offers an ideal solution for profitable, productive and sustainable farming.
COMPATIBLE WITH LOWER-HP TRACTORS: A tractor-trailed machine, the MaxSeeder is engineered for efficient operation with lower-horsepower tractors and can be comfortably operated using a 35 HP tractor or above, eliminating the need for higher-horsepower prime mover and making advanced precision seeding more accessible to farmers.
ADAPTABLE FOR CROP SPECIFIC AGRONOMY: Designed for versatility, the MaxSeeder features adjustable row spacing, multiple metering configurations and flexible product delivery systems, allowing farmers to seamlessly adapt the machine across crops and farming applications. This flexibility helps ensure precise seed and input placement while maximizing operational efficiency and equipment utilization. This helps reduce the number of field operations required, resulting in lower input costs and higher efficiency, while enhancing farm profitability.
ENGINEERED TO HANDLE MULTIPLE CROP PATTERNS: Designed for versatility across cereals, pulses, cotton and maize, the MaxSeeder features five independent planting row units with multiple row configurations and adjustable row spacing. Farmers can customise sowing patterns to suit different crops and field conditions, enabling precise seed placement, improved crop establishment and higher equipment utilisation.
PRECISE AND OPTIMAL FERTILIZER PLACEMENT: The machine's intelligent Electronic Control Unit (ECU) accurately meters and dispenses seed, DAP and urea based on field requirements and can be controlled via an app on an operator’s cell phone. Its unique multifunctional tyne places urea approximately 1.5 inches below the seed line, ensuring timely nutrient availability to the crop while reducing fertilizer wastage. By delivering nutrients with greater precision and consistency, the system improves fertilizer-use efficiency, supports optimal crop nutrition and promotes stronger plant establishment and healthier crop growth.
HIGH OPERATING SPEEDS: Designed to maximise field productivity, the MaxSeeder enables farmers to complete seeding operations quicker while reducing the need for multiple field preparation activities because of its zero-till sowing capabilities. This results in savings in time, fuel and labour, that helps farmers make better use of critical planting windows.
An innovative zero-till multi-crop seeding machine, the MaxSeeder is designed to sow a wide variety of crops, including rice, wheat, soybean, maize and cotton. Through its zero-till technology, farmers can sow directly into paddy residue, eliminating the need for stubble burning. Its patented technology helps reduce fertilizer usage and seed wastage, improving input efficiency and farm profitability. In addition, the MaxSeeder supports water conservation and contributes to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The collaboration between Mahindra and Clean Seed Technologies combines Clean Seed's advanced precision seeding technology with Mahindra's world-class manufacturing capabilities to deliver innovative and sustainable farm mechanisation solutions that are accessible and affordable for farmers in India and across global markets.
Veejay Nakra – President, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Mahindra is proud to partner with Clean Seed to deliver sustainable, mechanisation solutions to farmers world over. The patented and innovative ‘zero-till’, multi-crop seeding machine – the MaxSeeder, combined with Mahindra’s world-class manufacturing, ensures benefits for both farmers and the environment. The collaboration also underscores Clean Seed’s confidence in Mahindra’s capabilities and our shared commitment to advancing access to modern farm machinery globally, and in India, while showcasing Indian manufacturing excellence on the world stage.”
Field trials conducted in Punjab and Haryana demonstrated the MaxSeeder’s ability to efficiently sow seeds into heavy paddy residue with minimal soil disturbance, reducing input consumption while providing a sustainable alternative to stubble burning. Made in Mahindra’s exclusive farm machinery plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, the product will be rolled out through Mahindra Farm Equipment Business dealerships, beginning with Punjab and Haryana, as part of a phased expansion strategy to address diverse farming requirements across India.
Graeme Lempriere, Chairman & CEO of Clean Seed Capital Group added, “Seeing our SMART Seeder MINI-MAX™ enter production at Mahindra is a proud milestone and a testament to years of innovation, collaboration and belief in our vision of delivering sustainable seeding and planting solutions for farmers in India and around the world. I am deeply impressed by Mahindra's scale and manufacturing capabilities and inspired by the commitment and passion the Mahindra team has brought to this project."
With these advantages, the MaxSeeder offers an ideal solution for profitable, productive and sustainable farming.
COMPATIBLE WITH LOWER-HP TRACTORS: A tractor-trailed machine, the MaxSeeder is engineered for efficient operation with lower-horsepower tractors and can be comfortably operated using a 35 HP tractor or above, eliminating the need for higher-horsepower prime mover and making advanced precision seeding more accessible to farmers.
ADAPTABLE FOR CROP SPECIFIC AGRONOMY: Designed for versatility, the MaxSeeder features adjustable row spacing, multiple metering configurations and flexible product delivery systems, allowing farmers to seamlessly adapt the machine across crops and farming applications. This flexibility helps ensure precise seed and input placement while maximizing operational efficiency and equipment utilization. This helps reduce the number of field operations required, resulting in lower input costs and higher efficiency, while enhancing farm profitability.
ENGINEERED TO HANDLE MULTIPLE CROP PATTERNS: Designed for versatility across cereals, pulses, cotton and maize, the MaxSeeder features five independent planting row units with multiple row configurations and adjustable row spacing. Farmers can customise sowing patterns to suit different crops and field conditions, enabling precise seed placement, improved crop establishment and higher equipment utilisation.
PRECISE AND OPTIMAL FERTILIZER PLACEMENT: The machine's intelligent Electronic Control Unit (ECU) accurately meters and dispenses seed, DAP and urea based on field requirements and can be controlled via an app on an operator’s cell phone. Its unique multifunctional tyne places urea approximately 1.5 inches below the seed line, ensuring timely nutrient availability to the crop while reducing fertilizer wastage. By delivering nutrients with greater precision and consistency, the system improves fertilizer-use efficiency, supports optimal crop nutrition and promotes stronger plant establishment and healthier crop growth.
HIGH OPERATING SPEEDS: Designed to maximise field productivity, the MaxSeeder enables farmers to complete seeding operations quicker while reducing the need for multiple field preparation activities because of its zero-till sowing capabilities. This results in savings in time, fuel and labour, that helps farmers make better use of critical planting windows.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment