Iran Reviews US Negotiation Proposals as Mediated Contacts Continue
(MENAFN) Iran said Monday that it was examining proposals from the United States for negotiations as both sides continued exchanging messages through intermediaries.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during his weekly press briefing that Pakistan and Qatar were continuing their efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington.
“The exchange of messages between Iran and the US through mediators continues,” Baqaei said.
“We are reviewing the Americans’ proposals for negotiations. Iran’s preconditions must be observed for any negotiations,” he added.
Baqaei also highlighted Russia’s ongoing “constructive” involvement in Iran’s nuclear dossier, referring to Moscow’s role in securing the 2015 nuclear agreement.
He said relations between Tehran and Moscow were founded on mutual trust and that Iran welcomed supportive initiatives from friendly nations. However, he emphasized that, “technically and precisely,” mediation efforts between Iran and the United States remained in the hands of countries including Pakistan and Qatar.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during his weekly press briefing that Pakistan and Qatar were continuing their efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington.
“The exchange of messages between Iran and the US through mediators continues,” Baqaei said.
“We are reviewing the Americans’ proposals for negotiations. Iran’s preconditions must be observed for any negotiations,” he added.
Baqaei also highlighted Russia’s ongoing “constructive” involvement in Iran’s nuclear dossier, referring to Moscow’s role in securing the 2015 nuclear agreement.
He said relations between Tehran and Moscow were founded on mutual trust and that Iran welcomed supportive initiatives from friendly nations. However, he emphasized that, “technically and precisely,” mediation efforts between Iran and the United States remained in the hands of countries including Pakistan and Qatar.
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