Palestinians Face Rising Abductions, Arbitrary Detentions Across West Bank
(MENAFN) Cases of Palestinians being abducted and arbitrarily detained by Israeli occupiers have risen across the occupied West Bank, with farmers and rural communities increasingly affected, Palestinian officials and human rights groups said Monday.
Salah al-Khawaja, head of the central West Bank office of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said such incidents frequently involve physical abuse and violence, according to reports.
“Palestinians were being detained at makeshift checkpoints or seized during attacks on farmers and rural and Bedouin communities,” he said.
Amir Daoud, a documentation official at the commission, warned that repeated attacks were leaving farmers afraid for their safety and freedom when attempting to reach their land. He added that the incidents could prevent them from accessing and cultivating their fields.
“The impact of the attacks extends from the victim to the entire village and becomes a means of intimidating residents and weakening their connection to their land,” Daoud said.
In May 2025, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported documenting approximately 36 incidents since October 2023 involving Israeli occupiers, some dressed in military uniforms, abducting or detaining at least 50 Palestinians, including three children.
Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq also reported on September 24 that documented cases pointed to an “increasing pattern” of abductions and unlawful arbitrary detention.
In the latest reported incidents, seven Palestinians were abducted on Saturday by Israeli occupiers, according to reports from official Palestinian radio.
Salah al-Khawaja, head of the central West Bank office of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said such incidents frequently involve physical abuse and violence, according to reports.
“Palestinians were being detained at makeshift checkpoints or seized during attacks on farmers and rural and Bedouin communities,” he said.
Amir Daoud, a documentation official at the commission, warned that repeated attacks were leaving farmers afraid for their safety and freedom when attempting to reach their land. He added that the incidents could prevent them from accessing and cultivating their fields.
“The impact of the attacks extends from the victim to the entire village and becomes a means of intimidating residents and weakening their connection to their land,” Daoud said.
In May 2025, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported documenting approximately 36 incidents since October 2023 involving Israeli occupiers, some dressed in military uniforms, abducting or detaining at least 50 Palestinians, including three children.
Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq also reported on September 24 that documented cases pointed to an “increasing pattern” of abductions and unlawful arbitrary detention.
In the latest reported incidents, seven Palestinians were abducted on Saturday by Israeli occupiers, according to reports from official Palestinian radio.
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