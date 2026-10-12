Centesis Catheters Market Size, Forecast, Opportunities, 2034

The global centesis catheters market size was valued at USD 595.45 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 632.37 million in 2026 to USD 1023.21 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the centesis catheters market with a share of 41.31% in 2025.

Centesis catheters are tracked under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical and surgical sciences, including catheters and cannulae) and SIC Code 3841 (surgical and medical instruments and apparatus).

The centesis catheters market demand is driven by the rising prevalence of conditions that require fluid drainage, increasing number of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and growing need for minimally invasive interventions. Medical device manufacturers are developing catheters with improved flexibility, precise placement, and enhanced patient safety features, contributing to centesis catheters market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 595.45 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 632.37 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 1023.21 Million Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 6.20%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 41.31% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 8.07%

By Procedure Leading Segment: Paracentesis Market Share (2025): 31.8% By Catheter Type Fastest-Growing Segment: Pigtail Catheters CAGR (2026-2034): 6.8% By Application Leading Segment: Fluid & Nutrition Administration Market Share (2025): 31.4% By End User Fastest-Growing Segment: Home Healthcare CAGR (2026-2034): 7.3%

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Echogenic Catheter Components for Ultrasound Guided Placement

The centesis catheters market analysis shows a shift toward echogenic components that improve visibility under ultrasound guidance. Textured surfaces and specialized materials can enhance the visibility of catheter-related components during needle or catheter placement. This design helps clinicians track device position during procedures such as thoracentesis and paracentesis.

Safety Engineered Catheter Systems for Needle Stick Prevention

Centesis catheter systems are incorporating safety features such as needle shields, retractable needles, and protective locking mechanisms. These designs help reduce accidental exposure to contaminated sharps after vascular or body cavity access procedures. Such engineering changes place greater emphasis on clinician safety during device handling and disposal.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the centesis catheters market share, given its direct exposure to shortages of medical grade polymers, catheter tubing, sterile packaging materials, and specialized manufacturing components. The market is expected to experience a V-shaped recovery, as temporary shortages can ease with the restoration of material availability and manufacturing operations. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20%, but supply chain constraints could reduce growth by approximately 1.5 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 4.70%. As supply conditions normalize through improved raw material availability, stable production operations, and reliable distribution networks, centesis catheters market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.20%.

The centesis catheters market forecasts strategic investment activity directed toward fluid-drainage catheter systems, paracentesis and thoracentesis kits, image-guided drainage devices, and safety-enhanced catheter designs. In November 2023, Centese, Inc. raised USD 15 million in Series B funding to support the expansion of its Thoraguard automated chest tube system, which is used for postoperative chest drainage.

Need for Pleural Effusion and Ascites Management and Growth of Palliative Care for Fluid Related Complications

The need for pleural effusion and ascites management is growing as patients with cancer, liver disease, and other chronic conditions require fluid removal. Peracentesis catheters help drain excess fluid from the chest or abdomen, relieving discomfort and supporting patient care. This growing need for effective fluid management is supporting market growth.

The growth of palliative care for fluid-related complications is increasing demand for centesis catheters. Patients with advanced illnesses may need repeated fluid drainage to reduce pain, pressure, and breathing difficulties. These catheters help healthcare providers manage symptoms and improve patient comfort. The growing focus on symptom relief is supporting the centesis catheters market.

Catheter Kinking During Drainage and Premature Removal Restrain Market Growth

Centesis catheters can kink, become obstructed by debris, or lose effective positioning during fluid drainage. These issues may interrupt fluid removal and require catheter repositioning or replacement, which can reduce procedural efficiency and clinician confidence in the device.

Premature catheter removal may occur when drainage is incomplete, the catheter becomes displaced, or the intended fluid collection persists. The need for repeat procedures can increase patient discomfort and clinical workload, which may limit the use of centesis catheters in complex drainage cases.

Image Guided Drainage Catheters and Home Based Fluid Management Create Opportunities for Centesis Catheters Market Players

Image-guided drainage catheters provide a specialized opportunity for manufacturers developing devices for complex fluid collections. Catheters designed for precise placement under ultrasound or computed tomography guidance can serve procedures involving deep-seated abscesses and difficult-to-access fluid pockets. Manufacturers can focus on catheter designs that improve placement control and drainage in anatomically challenging cases.

Home-based fluid management creates another opportunity through specialized catheters for patients who require repeated drainage of recurrent fluid buildup. Products designed for safe, long-term access can support selected patients with recurrent pleural effusions or malignant ascites. Manufacturers can develop catheter systems with secure connections and features that simplify drainage by trained caregivers or healthcare professionals outside hospital settings.

Paracentesis accounted for a share of 31.8% in 2025, owing to its use in draining excess abdominal fluid for diagnostic evaluation and symptom relief.

Arthrocentesis is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the need to collect joint fluid for evaluating inflammation, infection, and other joint conditions.

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Single-lumen catheters accounted for a share of 45.7% in 2025, reflecting their suitability for procedures that require a single pathway for fluid aspiration or drainage. These catheters are commonly suited to procedures with straightforward drainage requirements.

Pigtail catheters are projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, as their curled tip helps maintain catheter placement during drainage. Their design is useful for managing fluid collections that require continued drainage.

Fluid and nutrition administration accounted for a share of 31.4% in 2025, supported by the use of catheter-based access to deliver fluids and nutritional solutions in clinical settings.

Hemodialysis is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period, propelled by the need for reliable vascular access during repeated dialysis sessions.

Hospitals accounted for a share of 48.2% in 2025, owing to their role in performing diagnostic and therapeutic procedures involving fluid aspiration, drainage, and catheter placement.

Home healthcare is expected to experience a growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. This growth is shaped by the use of home-based care for suitable patients requiring ongoing clinical support and monitoring.

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In 2025, centesis catheters had a share of 41.31%, supported by widespread use in minimally invasive fluid drainage procedures.

United States medical device companies are advancing the centesis catheters market through specialized drainage solutions. For instance, Merit Medical Systems offers its Valved One-Step Centesis Catheter with a self-sealing valve, an ultrasound visible needle, and large drainage holes. These features support accurate catheter placement and efficient fluid removal during thoracentesis and paracentesis procedures.

Canada's centesis catheters market benefits from the availability of specialized drainage devices, including the Breeze centesis drainage catheter from Medical Components, Inc. The device is listed in Health Canada's medical device database in multiple sizes and connection types. This range supports fluid drainage procedures and gives healthcare providers options for different clinical requirements.

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The Asia Pacific centesis catheters market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.07% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

Clinical research ecosystem in Japan is evaluating a new drainage-catheter fixation device for patients with cancer who require continuous drainage of fluid from the chest, abdomen, or around the heart. The ongoing study at Shizuoka Cancer Center is assessing the device's safety and potentiality supporting improved catheter stability and patient care during drainage procedures.

China's centesis catheters market is expanding as medical facilities adopt minimally invasive fluid drainage procedures. Manufacturers such as Tianck Medical are developing one step drainage catheters that simplify placement and reduce procedural steps, supporting wider use of image guided drainage procedures.

In India, Department of Pharmaceuticals is implementing the Scheme for Strengthening of Medical Device Industry to encourage domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, and support medical device clinical studies. The program includes financial assistance for eligible device manufacturing and clinical evaluation projects, creating a potential pathway for Indian manufacturers to develop drainage catheters and associated procedural kits.

The Europe centesis catheters markei is is anticipated to record a growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period.

German medical device companies are supporting the centesis catheters market through specialized fluid drainage solutions. For instance, ewimed offers the Safe-T-Centesis system, which combines a safety needle, a pigtail catheter, and a self-sealing valve. This design supports safer fluid drainage and more controlled catheter placement during minimally invasive procedures.

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence provides guidance on the PeritX peritoneal catheter drainage system for patients with treatment resistant, recurrent malignant ascites. The system allows fluid drainage from the abdominal cavity and highlights the role of catheter based solutions in ascites treatment.

The Latin America centesis catheters market is is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. For instance, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency monitors catheter safety and performance through medical device surveillance, including its technical vigilance bulletin on catheters.

In Mexico, the Ministry of Health's guidelines for implementing catheter clinics emphasize standardized catheter care and monitoring to reduce catheter related complications in healthcare facilities. These regulatory and clinical practices support the need for reliable catheter products used in fluid drainage procedures, including thoracentesis and paracentesis.

The Middle East & Africa centesis catheters market is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In the United Arab Emirates, the development of digitally monitored chest drainage systems, such as Centese's Thoraguard, points toward future use of connected drainage technology that tracks fluid volume and air leaks, potentially improving patient care during thoracic procedures.

In South Africa, the KwaZulu Natal Department of Health's procurement plans include a three year contract for thoracic chest drain catheters, demonstrating an ongoing purchasing channel for medical catheters and procedural kits used in fluid drainage.

The centesis catheters market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with established medical device manufacturers, drainage catheter suppliers, and interventional procedure equipment companies. Key players such as Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. are estimated to account for approximately 45% of the global centesis catheters market share.

Established players compete mainly through paracentesis and thoracentesis catheters, drainage kits, catheter design, product quality, hospital procurement relationships, and global distribution networks. Regional players in the centesis catheters market ecosystem focus on specialized drainage products, cost-efficient manufacturing, procedure-specific catheter designs, and localized clinical support to strengthen their market presence.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US) Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) Boston Scientific Corporation (US) Cook Medical LLC (US) Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US) Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (US) B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Medical Components, Inc. (US) Galt Medical Corp. (US) Mermaid Medical A/S (Denmark) pfm medical AG (Germany)

September 2026: Health Canada listed the Safe-t-centesis Catheter Drainage Kit, 8 Fr (PIG1280K) as an actual medical device shortage due to a manufacturing disruption.