Bitcoin Holds Key Support As US CPI Looms: 3 Key Weekly Signals

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is heading into the third week of October holding firmly above a widely watched support level around $82,500, as traders brace for a high-impact US data calendar. The week's momentum hinges on September inflation prints-CPI on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday-which are expected to shape expectations for Federal Reserve policy and, by extension, risk-asset sentiment.

While Bitcoin defends its technical footing, macro crosscurrents are intensifying. Oil has continued to react to developments around US-Russia diesel plans, and bond yields have eased from recent highs-conditions that investors typically monitor closely when assessing the appetite for assets like crypto.

September CPI and PPI releases (Wednesday/Thursday) are the week's biggest volatility catalyst, with markets currently pricing CPI at 3.7% year-on-year and PPI at 0.3% month-on-month. Despite a dip below $90 earlier in the week, WTI crude moved back higher, trading around $91.50 per barrel on Monday. Bitcoin's weekly close preserved support near $82,500, helping it avoid a re-entry into a prior 2026 macro range between $60,000 and $80,000. Traders are also watching Fed-rate odds closely: CME FedWatch shows an 18.8% chance of a rate hike on Oct. 28 and 70.6% odds of a 25 basis point increase in December.

Key takeawaysUS inflation data set the tone for risk assets

This week, traders are focused on September CPI and PPI ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting on Oct. 28. CPI will be released on Wednesday, while PPI is scheduled for Thursday.

In August, CPI broadly matched expectations at 3.4% year-on-year. Current forecasts, however, point to a higher 3.7% reading for September, with markets linking the shift to disruptions tied to military activity in the Middle East and related fuel-price pressure. For PPI, expectations call for 0.3% month-on-month versus 0.2% in August.

Crypto, equities, and gold often respond positively when inflation surprises to the downside because it reduces the perceived likelihood of further tightening and supports flows into risk assets. Speaking to Reuters about gold and US yields in the current inflation spotlight, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, emphasized that a cooler CPI and PPI outcome would be the most direct near-term trigger by easing pressure on real yields and lowering the odds of additional Fed action.

CME FedWatch currently implies only an 18.8% probability of a rate hike on Oct. 28 from the existing 3.75%–4.00% range. The model assigns 70.6% odds to a 25 basis point move at the December meeting, underscoring how much the market's forward path depends on what inflation prints show over the next few days.

Separately, Fed chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to meet with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, at an event in Bangkok on Friday.

Oil steadies after US-Russia diesel and 'energy ceasefire' news

Oil's reaction has been more moderate than some traders might have expected following a US announcement related to diesel purchases. According to the article's details, US President Donald Trump said the US would buy 300,000 tons of diesel from Russia, though the plan has faced growing bipartisan backlash. He also announced an“energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine.

The political backdrop matters for crude because diesel and refined product flows influence pricing expectations and supply tightness narratives. On Monday, WTI crude was trading around $91.50 per barrel-up roughly 2% from the day's low of $89.60 after earlier moves pushed it below $90.

Data cited from AAA showed the average diesel price around $6.26 per gallon, down from all-time highs of $6.52 seen on Sept. 22.

Reuters also highlighted that Russia's reduced output capacity could limit the real-world impact of the diesel arrangement. PVM analyst Tamas Varga told Reuters that the deal's effectiveness remains“questionable” because Moscow has partially lifted its ban on diesel exports. He noted that around 500,000 tonnes (approximately 3.7 million barrels) could be released to the international market-roughly equivalent to about one day of US consumption and around 13% of global demand.

Bitcoin holds $82,500 after weekly support retest

Bitcoin opened the week with technical support intact after Sunday's weekly close. Trading around $83,700 on Bitstamp, the weekly candle settled with a 3.2% weekly decline for BTC /USD.

Crucially, the market preserved a key support level at $82,500 on weekly time frames, avoiding a possible return to Bitcoin's prior 2026 macro range between $60,000 and $80,000. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, $82,500 remains a“line in the sand” for bulls, with traders treating it as the threshold that could determine whether the market can continue consolidating higher or slips back into the lower band.

Earlier this month, trader and analyst Rekt Capital said that a weekly close above $82,500 would represent a“successful” support retest. The implication, according to that view, is that investors could keep reaccumulating Bitcoin at current levels-similar to how the asset recovered after its 2022 bear market.

Other market participants are drawing analogies between crypto and equities. Trader and analyst Aksel Kibar compared Bitcoin's situation to the S&P 500's repeated retests of major levels since May, including around 7,300 points and then near 7,600 points. In an X post on Sunday, Kibar suggested Bitcoin may be undergoing a“hard retest” of support, with a bullish shift potentially following if those tests keep resolving successfully.

What to watch next as inflation data approaches

With CPI and PPI due within days of each other, Bitcoin's ability to hold $82,500 may depend less on crypto-specific drivers and more on how inflation reshapes rate expectations. Traders should watch for whether a hotter-than-expected reading restores pressure on yields-or whether a softer print reinforces the case for easier financial conditions, allowing technical support to turn into a platform for the next leg higher.

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