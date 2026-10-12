Seychelles: Defence Board Of Inquiry Into Maritime Incident Takes Oath Of Office

Three members of the Board of Inquiry established to investigate the maritime incident involving Seychelles Coast Guard officers took their oath of office this morning at a ceremony held in the presence of the President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie; Vice-President Mr Sébastien Pillay; Chief of Staff, Ms Jenifer Vel; and Chief of Defence Forces Major General Michael Rosette

Justice Antony Fernando took the oath of office as Chairperson, alongside Captain Robert Marie and Mr Ronny Matatiken, who were sworn in as Commissioners.

Dr Simon Mutungi will serve as Secretary to the Board.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, approximately 80 kilometres northwest of Mahé, during an operation to scuttle an old dhow. One officer was rescued, while two others remain missing at sea.

The Board is mandated to examine the cause of the incident, the circumstances leading up to it, how the operation was conducted, and the adequacy of the safety protocols and procedures in place. It will also make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

Speaking to the press following the ceremony, Justice Fernando explained that the Board's mandate and terms of reference are detailed in the Gazette notification appointing the Board of Inquiry. He said the document outlines the matters to be investigated and the recommendations expected from the inquiry.

Justice Fernando further confirmed that the Board has been given six months to complete its investigation and submit its report.

The other Commissioners, Captain Robert Marie and Mr Ronny Matatiken, highlighted their experience in the maritime field and their previous involvement in military boards of inquiry. Captain Marie noted his previous experience investigating maritime incidents and reaffirmed the Commissioners' commitment to conducting the inquiry impartially He added that the Board would make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Office of the President extends its heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to the families of the two missing officers and the wider Seychelles Coast Guard team during this difficult time.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.