Azerbaijan, Cambodia Discuss Expanding Investment And Energy Cooperation
According to him, the forum aims to foster investment cooperation between the two countries, including by attracting Azerbaijani companies to Cambodia and Cambodian companies to Azerbaijan.
"We believe this is an excellent opportunity for both countries. Although we are geographically far apart, we can bridge this distance and strengthen ties between our cultures and businesses. The parties are discussing a cooperation framework that will help define shared areas of engagement and implementation mechanisms," he said.
Discussing the prospects of integrating Cambodia into Eurasian transport routes, including the Middle Corridor, Meng noted that the country, as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), seeks to expand economic ties with Central Asia.
Furthermore, he mentioned that energy integration, artificial intelligence, and technology are among the areas being explored by the parties during the visit and business forum.
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