Uzbekistan's Uzatom And IAEA Launch Small Modular Reactor Training

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have launched a national workshop in Tashkent on using simulation tools to support the deployment of small modular reactor (SMR) technologies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzatom Agency.

The workshop, which began on October 12, brings together specialists from government agencies, research institutes, engineering organizations and energy-sector institutions, alongside IAEA experts Dr. Hadid Subki, technical lead for SMR technology development, and Dr. Vladimir Artisiuk, senior nuclear energy expert. A specialist from Sweden is also participating.

Opening the workshop, Artisiuk highlighted Uzbekistan's experience, nuclear energy potential and efforts to develop its national nuclear program.

“Uzbekistan demonstrates a consistent and systematic approach to developing its national nuclear program. The combination of government support, scientific potential and readiness to introduce modern technologies creates a solid foundation for the successful and safe deployment of small modular reactors,” he said.

During the first day, participants examined Uzbekistan's nuclear energy development plans, advances in SMR projects and technologies, and integrated pressurized water reactor designs. IAEA experts also presented approaches to fuel design, innovative fuel cycles, economic forecasting and the use of simulation tools for education and personnel training.

The discussions included an overview of an integrated pressurized water reactor simulator and the role of modeling tools in improving understanding of reactor technologies, supporting workforce development and strengthening the safety and efficiency of nuclear power projects.

The workshop will continue with practical sessions at the Tashkent branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI. The final day will focus on aligning Uzatom's educational programs with IAEA activities and exploring the possibility of establishing an IAEA Collaborating Centre for SMR technologies in Uzbekistan.

The initiative supports Uzbekistan's efforts to develop the technical expertise and training capacity needed for the potential deployment of SMRs. Simulation-based training can help specialists better understand reactor operations, evaluate technical scenarios and prepare for the safety requirements associated with nuclear power development.