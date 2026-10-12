Kazakhstan, Belgium Agree To Deepen Cooperation In Key Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Belgium have agreed to intensify cooperation in transport and logistics, critical minerals, energy, industry, agriculture, biotechnology, digitalization and space technologies, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a media briefing following talks with King Philippe of Belgium in Astana, the president's press service announced.

“We have confirmed our determination to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and Belgium. Our relations are not burdened by political disagreements or unresolved issues. This provides a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in all areas. Economic cooperation remains one of the key pillars of our bilateral relations. Belgium is among Kazakhstan's leading investment partners,” he said.

Belgian investment in Kazakhstan's economy has exceeded $15 billion since 2005, Tokayev said.

“We have agreed to intensify cooperation and make use of new opportunities in transport and logistics, critical minerals, energy, industry, agriculture, biotechnology, digitalization and space technologies. I welcome the participation of representatives of leading Belgian companies in this historic visit. This clearly demonstrates Belgium's confidence in Kazakhstan's economic potential,” he said.

Tokayev added that the Kazakh government would continue to create favorable conditions for expanding the presence of Belgian investors and implementing new projects in Kazakhstan.

“The full and timely implementation of these projects will be under my personal control,” he said.

Tokayev also said that the Kazakh-Belgian business forum, a forum of university rectors and a roundtable on critical minerals, scheduled for the following day, would provide platforms for turning shared aspirations into concrete results.

Dozens of bilateral agreements and documents are expected to be signed following these events, giving further impetus to the development of the partnership.