Laos President Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Azerbaijan on October 12 for an official visit.
A guard of honor was lined up for the visiting president at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of Azerbaijan and Laos were displayed.
Sisoulith was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.
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