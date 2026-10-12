Omnimetrix Joins Wireless Infrastructure Association And Will Participate In WIA's Digital Infrastructure Forum In Washington, DC On October 14

Through its OMNI360 product line, OmniMetrix provides a unique remote monitoring platform for cell tower sites, helping carriers, tower owners, and infrastructure operators maintain visibility and control over critical network sites. Membership in WIA connects OmniMetrix with the carriers, tower companies, and infrastructure providers shaping the future of wireless deployment across the country.

"We are proud to welcome OmniMetrix to WIA," said Tracy Ford, Vice President of Member Services at WIA. "The continued growth of the digital infrastructure industry is fueled by collaboration across the ecosystem, and we look forward to working alongside OmniMetrix and other industry leaders to help drive innovation and progress."

"Joining WIA reflects OmniMetrix's commitment to the wireless infrastructure community we serve every day," said Jesse Gott, General Manager of OmniMetrix. "As the industry pushes toward greater network resilience and smarter remote operations, being part of an organization that brings together carriers, tower owners, and infrastructure providers gives us a direct line into the priorities shaping our customers' businesses. We're looking forward to contributing to that conversation."

About Acorn ( ) and OmniMetrix TM ( )

Acorn's wholly-owned OmniMetrix subsidiary is a pioneer and leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for standby generators, gas pipelines, and other infrastructure assets. Its OMNI360 product line provides cutting-edge infrastructure management and security solutions for cell towers, data centers and utility networks. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential endpoints, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies in sectors including telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, retail, public transportation, energy distribution and government facilities, as well as residential customers through generator dealers.

OmniMetrix's industry-leading, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable, provide security, and also enable automated“demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

About WIA ( )

The Wireless Infrastructure Association represents the businesses that build, develop, own, and operate the nation's wireless infrastructure. WIA advocates for the widespread, responsible deployment of wireless infrastructure to enable connectivity, innovation, economic growth, and opportunity across the United States.

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