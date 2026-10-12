Dadibadi Pod Launches In Riyadh With AI-Powered, Screen-Free Learning

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dadibadi officially launched the Dadibadi Pod in Riyadh, introducing children and families across the Middle East to a new educational experience centered on development and interaction with artificial intelligence. The launch event brought together parents, children, influencers, and content creators in a lively atmosphere featuring direct interaction with the device and positive feedback from families.









The Dadibadi Pod combines Arabic stories, English learning, interactive audio content, and AI-powered voice interaction in a child-friendly and easy-to-use device, while also providing a screen-free experience. Through content cards, children can listen to stories, discover new information, practice language skills, and interact with the device using their voice, transforming listening from a passive activity into active participation in learning.









Sound plays an important role in language development during the early years of childhood. Language learning is not limited to hearing words; It also involves listening, imitating sounds, responding, and repeating language in meaningful contexts. Research highlighted by the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University emphasizes the importance of responsive, back-and-forth interaction, known as“serve and return.” The exchange of sounds, words, and gestures between a child and those interacting with them contributes to the development of early language, communication, and cognitive skills.









Research on early childhood language learning also suggests that responsive social interaction may strengthen children's ability to learn speech sounds, and that responses directly connected to a child's own vocalizations can support language development.

The Dadibadi Pod experience is built around this principle. In addition to playing audio content, the device encourages children to listen, imitate, speak, and respond, making sound a gateway to a more interactive language-learning experience.









During the Riyadh launch event, children enthusiastically explored Arabic stories, English content, and AI interactions, while parents expressed appreciation for the combination of technology, education, and content connected to their language and culture.

This launch marks an important step in the expansion of Dadibadi's children's learning ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, with continued focus on Arabic content, English learning, and AI-powered interactive experiences.

Media Contact

Jay Yu

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:









