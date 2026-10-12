Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update September 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq). Occupancy reached 82%, up 6 percentage points from last September.. Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 13% compared to September 2025.. Total ticket revenue increased by 21% compared to September last year.. Operational onboard revenue grew by 28% compared to September last year.

Booking Position 2026

. 77% of 2026 capacity is booked – compared to 70% at the same time last year, 7 percentage points (or 10% higher) ahead.

Booking Position 2027

. 35% of 2027 capacity is booked, 1 percentage point ahead of the same time last year (individual bookings are 3 percentage points higher, group bookings 2 percentage points lower, than the same time last year).

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114