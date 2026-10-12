The Vita Coco Company To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On October 22, 2026
To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the“Events” section of the Company's Investor Relations website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.
ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY
The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what's possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, and Copra, a super-premium brand that specializes in Thai Nam Hom coconut water. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company's portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.
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ICR, Inc.
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