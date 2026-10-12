Contracted Capacity Becomes Key Metric For AI Infrastructure Investors To Watch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: The artificial intelligence industry is racing to build computing capacity. But a new constraint is emerging just as quickly: electricity. The International Energy Agency projects that global data-center electricity demand will keep climbing sharply through 2030. Goldman Sachs forecasts roughly 15% compound annual growth in U.S. data-center power demand from 2023 through 2030, with data centers potentially accounting for approximately 8% of total U.S. electricity use by then. That widening gap between AI's appetite for compute and the grid's ability to deliver power is reshaping how, and where, AI infrastructure gets built. It is precisely the opportunity(NASDAQ: AZIO) (profile ) is pursuing through its power-backed compute campuses, including its south Texas project, Atlas One. The company has now taken a concrete step in that direction, signing its first hosting agreement at Atlas One with Power Champion Investment Limited, covering an initial 10 megawatts of capacity with expansion rights up to 50 megawatts. That agreement gives Atlas One its first contracted, paying customer and positions AZIO AI with other leading technology and infrastructure providers whose products and services form the backbone of the global AI buildout, including



The rapid deployment of AI models, agents and GPU systems is demand for electricity, energized land, interconnection, cooling and purpose-built data-center capacity, often all at the same site.

The AI industry is shifting away from traditional data-center design and toward what NVIDIA calls“AI factories.”

AZIO AI's Atlas One campus is built around this logic: designed for phased, behind-the-meter capacity additions rather than a single large-grid connection.

AZIO AI has taken a concrete step toward turning that model into revenue by signing its first hosting agreement at Atlas One, with Power Champion Investment Limited contracting for an initial 10 megawatts of capacity. Beyond its first contracted customer, Atlas One offers a platform that could scale well beyond its current footprint.



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Power, Not Chips, Now Limits AI Growth

The rapid deployment of AI models, agents and GPU systems is straining more than chip supply. It is increasing demand for electricity, energized land, interconnection, cooling and purpose-built data-center capacity, often all at the same site. NVIDIA and CoreWeave have described the current moment as part of what NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang calls“the largest infrastructure buildout in human history.”

That framing captures just how physical this phase of AI has become. Building at this scale requires far more than writing software or training a model. The numbers back up that framing. NVIDIA and IREN have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate deployment of up to five gigawatts of AI infrastructure. NVIDIA and OpenAI have separately announced plans to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems, representing millions of GPUs.

Commitments of that size translate into enormous demand for substations, transmission lines, cooling systems and land near reliable power. Huang has stated that“land, power and shell have become vital in the age of AI.” His comment underscored that advanced processors alone cannot deliver AI capacity. Facilities and energy have to arrive right alongside the chips. In many regions, interconnection queues now stretch for years, leaving developers searching for faster paths to power.

This is the environment in which AZIO AI is positioning itself. Rather than depending solely on traditional grid interconnection, the company is developing Atlas One. The South Texas campus is engineered for up to 500 megawatts of planned behind-the-meter power capacity, across more than 548 acres.

That approach treats power access as a design requirement from day one, rather than an afterthought layered on once a site already exists. It is a strategy built directly around the bottleneck the broader industry is now confronting. AZIO AI argues the approach gives it an edge as competition for energized land intensifies nationwide. Sites that already have power secured, or a credible path to it, are becoming scarcer and more valuable at the same time.

From Data Centers to Full AI Factories

The AI industry is shifting away from traditional data-center design and toward what NVIDIA calls“AI factories.” Huang has described these facilities as infrastructure that converts electricity and computing capacity directly into intelligence. That is a meaningfully different goal than simply housing racks of servers behind four walls. An AI factory is judged by how efficiently it turns power into usable compute output rather than by square footage alone. That shift changes what customers expect from an infrastructure provider.

NVIDIA's DSX platform reflects this shift in concrete terms. It combines chips, computing systems, networking, cooling, facilities and operating software into one integrated offering. Rather than treating each piece as a separate procurement decision, DSX bundles them together.

Building a true AI factory means coordinating power generation, interconnection, thermal management and compute hardware from the earliest planning stages. Developers that can supply only one piece of that chain, whether it is land, power or a building shell, are increasingly at a disadvantage. Customers now want a single provider that can deliver the full package in one coordinated project.

AZIO AI is pursuing that kind of integrated model. The company operates at the intersection of AI computing and the power infrastructure required to support it. Its strategy combines behind-the-meter power, data-center hosting, connectivity and access to advanced GPU systems under one roof.

Atlas One is being developed with that full stack in mind. Generation capacity, hosting space, fiber connectivity and interconnection infrastructure are all designed to work together, rather than being assembled piecemeal over time. That positioning is designed so that AZIO AI can offer customers a complete AI-factory environment, instead of a single ingredient within it.

Behind-the-Meter Power Offers a Faster Path

Traditional utility interconnection queues and data-center construction timelines were built for a slower era of demand growth. AI's expansion is testing whether those timelines can keep pace, and in many cases, they simply cannot. NVIDIA and Emerald AI, working alongside leading energy companies, estimate that power-flexible AI factories could help unlock up to 100 gigawatts of capacity across the U.S. power system.

Reaching that scale of opportunity depends on new approaches to how power reaches compute facilities. Simply building more generation in isolation will not be enough on its own. One such approach is co-located or behind-the-meter generation. Power is produced at, or near, the site that consumes it, rather than routed entirely through the public grid.

Campuses that combine power generation, hosting, fiber and high-density computing infrastructure can potentially move faster. They are not left waiting in conventional interconnection queues alongside everyone else. This model shifts some of the burden of energy delivery away from utilities and onto the developer. In exchange, developers gain greater speed, flexibility and control over their own buildout schedule. It also allows capacity to be added in phases, as both generation and customer demand grow together over time.

AZIO AI's Atlas One campus is built around this same logic. The site is designed for phased, behind-the-meter capacity additions, rather than a single large-grid connection. That design allows power and hosting infrastructure to scale together as additional generation is secured.

The structure is intended to let AZIO AI bring new capacity online in stages. Power delivery can be matched to actual customer demand, rather than waiting on one large interconnection milestone before any capacity can be used at all. It is a model built for an industry that cannot afford to wait years for a conventional grid connection to materialize. As more compute customers prioritize speed to energization over any single technical specification, that phased approach becomes a selling point in its own right.

AZIO Lands First Atlas One Customer

AZIO AI has taken a concrete step toward turning that model into revenue. The company has signed its first hosting agreement at Atlas One, with Power Champion Investment Limited contracting for an initial 10 megawatts of capacity. The agreement also grants Power Champion contractual expansion rights of up to a maximum of 50 megawatts. It is the first customer agreement AZIO AI has executed at the Atlas One campus.

Under the terms of the agreement, AZIO AI expects meaningful recurring revenue once the initial capacity is delivered and made available. The company projects approximately $1.5 million per month in capacity reservation charges. Over the agreement's 60-month initial term, that works out to approximately $90 million, before electricity sales and additional services. Those charges apply only to capacity that is actually delivered and energized, not simply capacity that is contracted on paper. That structure ties AZIO AI's revenue directly to infrastructure it has actually built and switched on, rather than to projections alone.

This agreement matters beyond its dollar figures. It is the first customer commitment at Atlas One, converting a planned campus into a site with a paying, contracted tenant. While any expansion remains subject to additional infrastructure, financing and regulatory approvals, landing an initial hosting customer is an important proof point for any company pursuing a power-first, behind-the-meter model. It shows the broader strategy can translate into executed agreements, not just planned capacity on a map. It also establishes a commercial template that AZIO AI can look to repeat as additional capacity comes online at the site in future phases.

Atlas One's Runway for Future Growth

Beyond its first contracted customer, Atlas One offers a platform that could scale well beyond its current footprint. The campus spans more than 548 acres in south Texas and is engineered for up to 500 megawatts of planned behind-the-meter capacity. Against that backdrop, the initial 10-megawatt agreement with Power Champion represents an early, meaningful step. It is not the ceiling of what the site is ultimately designed to support.

Power Champion also holds the right to request expansion up to 50 megawatts of contracted capacity. If that expansion were fully exercised, AZIO AI estimates it could represent approximately $450 million in capacity reservation charges. That figure, which is calculated over a 60-month term before electricity sales and additional services, illustrates the scale of opportunity available at Atlas One. Even the initial 10-megawatt phase, once fully delivered, would represent a substantial revenue base on its own.

Reaching that larger outcome still depends on real work ahead. Only the initial 10 megawatts is currently contracted. Delivering additional capacity will require further generation, infrastructure, permitting, financing and customer commitments, none of which are guaranteed on any particular timeline.

AZIO AI has been transparent about those remaining steps. The company's approach has been to report on capacity as it is actually secured and energized, rather than overstate progress. Even with that work still ahead, Atlas One's combination of scale, location and an initial paying customer gives AZIO AI a credible foundation. For a sector where many projects remain largely conceptual, having a signed, revenue-generating agreement already in place at the campus is a meaningful point of distinction.

AI Innovation Accelerates Across Global Industries

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global technology landscape as companies expand investments in advanced computing, intelligent automation and next-generation AI applications. Recent developments highlight the growing influence of AI across scientific research, enterprise software, cloud infrastructure and physical robotics, reflecting an industry increasingly focused on translating technological breakthroughs into practical, scalable solutions.

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Together, these key milestones illustrate the breadth and momentum of the AI ecosystem as companies work to advance computing capabilities, improve the performance and reliability of intelligent systems, and accelerate real-world adoption. As investments in AI infrastructure, research and development, and enterprise applications continue to grow, the convergence of advanced computing, intelligent software and physical automation is creating new opportunities for productivity, innovation and long-term transformation across industries worldwide.

For more information, visit AZIO AI Holdings.

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