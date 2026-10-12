Leonardo DRS Launches Cxmhr, A Fully Digital C-Band Radar For Integrated Air And Missile Defense

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company marks the milestone for DRS' newest AESA radar at AUSA Annual 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) today announced the launch of its cxMHR radar and confirmed that the company has begun initial production, marking the milestone at the Association of the U.S. Army's 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C.

The cxMHR, short for C-Band Extended Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radar, is a fully digital, software-defined, C-band Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) system built for modern integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) operations. Four AESA radar panels, Identification Friendly or Foe (IFF), command-and-control and supporting peripherals are integrated into a single, ISO-containerized system that can be transported by air, land or sea and deployed on a single vehicle.









The cxMHR delivers continuous 360-degree hemispheric coverage and is designed to detect, track, and identify multiple aerial threats simultaneously, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, rockets, and unmanned aircraft systems. Detection ranges extend beyond 90 kilometers against UAS and loitering munitions and beyond 330 kilometers against transport aircraft, according to DRS.

The system combines AI-enabled tracking and classification to deliver fire-control-quality tracking, extended detection range and rapid target updates. It is built to MOSA standards for integration across IAMD architecture and supports interfaces including FAAD, Medusa, Sapient, Lattice, Asterix, MICAD and RAFT, among others.

“The cxMHR gives our customers a deployable, single-vehicle capability that delivers persistent 360-degree surveillance, long-range detection, and fire-control-quality tracking against today's most challenging air threats,” said Max Cohen, senior vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS RADA Technologies.“We are ready to deliver this advanced IAMD capability at the speed and scale required by our customers.”

The cxMHR is being shown alongside the company's broader Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radar family at AUSA Annual 2026, running through October 14 at booth 6341, Hall D in Washington, D.C.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Camilla Yanushevsky

Director, Investor Relations

+1 571 309 8216

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Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Charles Jones

Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications

+1 571 737 8800

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at