ATTENTION BALDWIN STOCKHOLDERS: Kaskela Law Firm Is Investigating Whether $32.50 Per Share Will Provide BWIN Investors With A Sufficient Payment For Their Shares

On September 14, 2026, Baldwin announced that it would be acquired by Sequence Holdings and DFO Management at a price of $32.50 per share in cash. The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether Baldwin investors may be able to obtain a higher price for their shares, and if all material information about the transaction is being sufficiently disclosed.

Notably, at the time the transaction was being negotiated by Baldwin representatives, several stock analysts were maintaining a price target on Baldwin's shares at or above $36.00 per share.

Baldwin stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information and to register their information at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at ..., or by clicking on the following link:



ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm's clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit .

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

1234 West Chester Pike

West Chester, PA 19382

(484) 229 - 0750



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