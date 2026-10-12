Braiin Ltd. To Participate In AI Panel At 2026 Maxim Growth Summit
2026 Maxim Growth Summit
Date: October 13, 2026
Location: Hard Rock Hotel New York
Panel:“The Shifting Landscape of AI”
Time: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Mr. Balasubramanian will join the panel discussion,“The Shifting Landscape of AI,” and discuss the evolving AI landscape alongside other industry leaders.
The panel will explore how artificial intelligence is being employed internally and externally by companies, where businesses are seeing the greatest benefits and returns from AI adoption, the infrastructure buildout required to support continued AI growth, and emerging strategies and trends that may shape the sector.
Mr. Balasubramanian will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and meet with senior Maxim analysts during the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting should contact their Maxim Group representative.
Keynote speakers include Marcus Lemonis (co-owner of Camping World and executive chairman of Neighborhood Intelligence) and Eric Adams (former mayor of New York City). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small- and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim research analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, digital assets, energy and mining, drones, and more.
This year, portions of the event will also be streamed online at .
For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit .
About Braiin Limited
Braiin Limited (NASDAQ:BRAI ) is a global technology platform operating across AI, agritech, customer experience solutions, PropTech, and living infrastructure. Braiin's ecosystem combines embedded distribution, intelligent automation, and recurring revenue platforms designed to support the lifecycle of the home and connected consumer services.
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