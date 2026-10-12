Composition Of The Shareholders' Nomination Board Of Siili Solutions Plc

Siili Solutions Plc, Stock exchange release, 12 October 2026 at 15:30 EEST

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Siili Solutions Plc consists of five (5) members, of whom the company's four (4) largest shareholders are each entitled to nominate one. The Chair of the company's Board of Directors serves as the fifth member of the Nomination Board in the role of an expert.

The duties of the Nomination Board include, among other things, the preparation of proposals each year to the Annual General Meeting or, where necessary, an Extraordinary General Meeting, on the number of Board members, the candidates as well as their remuneration.

In accordance with the above, the members of Siili's Shareholders' Nomination Board are:



Heikki Westerlund, Lamy Ltd

Stian Runde, Protector Forsikring

Mira Mielonen, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Ville Kivipelto, Danske Invest Suomi Osake Harry Brade, Chair of the Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc

At its constitutive meeting on 12 October 2026, the Shareholders' Nomination Board elected Heikki Westerlund as its Chair.

The Nomination Board will submit its proposals concerning the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors of the company by 31 January 2027.

Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Major media



Further information:



Harry Brade, Chair of the Board of Directors, Siili Solutions Plc, tel. +358 40 834 6704



Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. /en