SEALSQ Unveilsvaultic409, A Quantum-Ready Secure Element Designed For The Next Generation Of Connected Devices





VaultC409 is built on theQS7001 platform undergoing CC EAL5+ certification, by combining a hardware Root of Trust, cryptographic agility and dedicated acceleration

Public demonstration at Electronica Trade Show in November 2026, followed by engineering samples in Q2 2027

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today unveils VaultIC409, a next-generation secure element designed to help hardware manufacturers address the growing cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing. Built on SEALSQ's QS7001 platform, which is currently undergoing Common Criteria EAL5+ certification process, VaultIC409 targets the same established markets as VaultIC408, giving existing customers a path to post-quantum security without redesigning their hardware security foundation.

As quantum computing advances, traditional cryptographic algorithms such as RSA and ECC face the prospect of becoming vulnerable to future quantum attacks. At the same time, the transition toward Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) introduces new requirements for embedded hardware, including larger cryptographic keys, longer certificates, increased data exchange and more demanding computational workloads.

VaultIC409 combines a hardware-based Root of Trust, cryptographic agility, dedicated cryptographic acceleration and Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) connectivity to provide a scalable foundation for the next generation of secure connected devices.

VaultIC409 gives our customers a direct path to post-quantum security on a certified platform they already know," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ. "With new EU and U.S. security requirements approaching, manufacturers need to prepare their products now. Extending our VaultIC family positions SEALSQ to support that transition across smart energy, industrial and IoT markets.”

Demonstration and Availability

SEALSQ plans to demonstrate VaultIC409's capabilities through a TLS 1.3 application on its booth at the Electronica trade show (Hall C6 – 670) November 10 - 13, showcasing how hardware-based security, cryptographic acceleration and secure connectivity can support next-generation connected devices.

Engineering samples of VaultIC409 are planned to become available in Q2 2027, enabling customers and partners to evaluate the solution and begin integration activities for future product designs.

"Quantum computing is transforming the way hardware manufacturers must approach security. With VaultIC409, we are bringing together cryptographic agility, dedicated hardware acceleration and SPI connectivity to address the practical challenges of deploying Post-Quantum Cryptography in embedded devices," said Gweltas Radenac, Product Marketing Director at SEALSQ. "The ability to support RSA, ECC and PQC algorithms, combined with a hardware platform undergoing Common Criteria EAL5+ certification, gives manufacturers a foundation to provision identities, establish secure channels and anchor trust at runtime while preparing their products for the quantum era."

Built for Quantum-Safe Trust

VaultIC409 extends SEALSQ's VaultIC secure element portfolio with a security architecture designed for the transition toward quantum-resistant cryptography.

The secure element is designed to support emerging Post-Quantum Cryptography standards, including ML-KEM (FIPS 203) for quantum-resistant key establishment and ML-DSA (FIPS 204) for digital signatures, alongside established cryptographic mechanisms required for hybrid security architectures.

Every heavy cryptographic operation runs in a dedicated hardware accelerator, enabling efficient execution of computationally intensive cryptographic workloads while keeping sensitive cryptographic assets within a protected hardware environment.

By integrating cryptographic processing, secure key management and hardware-based protection, VaultIC409 is designed to help manufacturers:



Establish quantum-ready device identities and authentication mechanisms.

Provision and protect cryptographic credentials throughout the device lifecycle.

Establish secure communication channels using classical and post-quantum cryptographic mechanisms.

Anchor trust at runtime through hardware-backed security services. Support the transition toward quantum-safe architectures without redesigning the entire hardware security foundation.



Hardware Acceleration for Advanced Cryptography

Every heavy cryptographic operation runs in a dedicated hardware accelerator, enabling efficient execution of computationally intensive operations associated with both classical and post-quantum cryptography.

This hardware-based approach is designed to support the provisioning of secure identities, the establishment of secure communication channels and the anchoring of trust at runtime, while keeping sensitive cryptographic assets within a protected environment.

VaultIC409 also integrates an SPI interface to facilitate the exchange of larger cryptographic data sets required by next-generation security protocols. As PQC algorithms introduce larger public keys, signatures and certificates compared with many traditional cryptographic mechanisms, SPI connectivity provides the communication interface needed to handle these increased data volumes between the secure element and its host system.

This combination of cryptographic acceleration and SPI connectivity is designed to help manufacturers address the performance, integration and data-transfer constraints associated with deploying quantum-ready security in embedded systems.

Addressing the Growing Security Needs of Connected Infrastructure

The global expansion of connected devices is increasing the need for trusted hardware identities, secure communications and long-term cryptographic protection.

According to IoT Analytics, the number of connected IoT devices is forecast to reach 39 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 13.2% from 2025. This expansion is particularly relevant across smart utilities, industrial automation and connected infrastructure, where devices must operate reliably and securely over long product lifecycles.

In smart metering, IDC estimates that more than 1.11 billion smart electricity meters had been deployed worldwide by the end of 2022. The DLMS/COSEM standard was used by 63% of smart electricity meters outside China, illustrating the scale of standardized communication technologies supporting connected energy infrastructure.

In industrial automation, the OPC Foundation reports that more than 5,200 suppliers have developed over 42,000 OPC-enabled products, deployed in more than 52 million applications worldwide, highlighting the scale of industrial interoperability and connected equipment.

These developments reinforce the importance of hardware-based security solutions capable of protecting device identities, securing communications and supporting evolving cryptographic requirements.

VaultIC409 addresses the same established markets as VaultIC408, including smart meters, industrial gateways, communication devices and networks, and IoT devices connected to Cloud business applications. This allows SEALSQ to offer VaultIC409 to its existing customer relationships in these markets as they plan their next product generations.

By combining cryptographic agility, dedicated hardware acceleration and SPI connectivity, VaultIC409 is designed to help manufacturers accommodate the growing data requirements of modern cryptographic protocols while preparing their products for the transition toward quantum-resistant security.

Supporting the Transition Toward CRA and CNSA-Aligned Security Requirements

As cybersecurity requirements evolve, manufacturers are increasingly required to demonstrate that connected products are designed with security throughout their lifecycle. The European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) introduces cybersecurity requirements for products with digital elements, including requirements related to vulnerability management, security by design and product lifecycle protection. In parallel, the U.S. National Security Agency's Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0) establishes a roadmap for the migration of national security systems toward post-quantum cryptography.

VaultIC409 is designed to help manufacturers address these evolving requirements by providing a hardware-based foundation for secure device identity, cryptographic key protection, secure communications and cryptographic agility. Its support for established RSA and ECC algorithms alongside Post-Quantum Cryptography provides a migration path toward quantum-resistant architectures, while its hardware Root of Trust helps protect sensitive cryptographic assets throughout the device lifecycle.

For manufacturers developing connected products for regulated, industrial or critical infrastructure markets, VaultIC409 can therefore contribute to security architectures designed to support evolving CRA requirements and the transition toward CNSA 2.0-aligned cryptographic technologies.

Built for the Next Decade of Secure Computing

VaultIC409 reinforces SEALSQ's commitment to developing advanced secure semiconductor technologies that anticipate the evolving needs of connected devices and critical digital infrastructure.

By combining a certified security foundation, cryptographic agility, dedicated hardware acceleration and enhanced connectivity for larger cryptographic data exchanges, VaultIC409 is designed to help manufacturers build products ready for the next generation of cybersecurity requirements.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.