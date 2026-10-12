Balkan Countries Show The Dangers In Obsession With 'Heritage'
Before that, some of the Yugoslavian countries were part of the Austro-Hungarian empire, the Venetian empire or the Ottoman Empire. They give rise, then, to thoughts about the nature of nationality. That's a subject that has taken on surprising relevance in the United States today.
To see why, consider two different kinds of nation. One, the historical norm, is based on common ethnicity, religion, language and cultural tradition. Minority populations are often second-class citizens in these nations – or worse.
The other kind of nation is based on an idea: equal rights for everyone whatever their race or religion. The US has long been the quintessential example. The understanding that our country would include people of different backgrounds and religions goes back to the founding fathers.
George Washington famously wrote a letter assuring the Jews of his day that they were free to practice their religion.
Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence, which declares the“self-evident” truth that all men – all, not one particular race or religion – are created equal.
Jefferson and James Madison, another founding father, worked to keep a reference to Christianity out of the constitution of their home state of Virginia. Madison argued that mere toleration of other religions wasn't enough; he insisted on language guaranteeing freedom to practice any religion.
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