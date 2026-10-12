MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) India-Czech Republic discuss advancing Strategic Partnership on Innovation as Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), received Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Marie Chatardova and held substantive discussions, the MEA said on Monday.

“Secretary(West) Sibi George received Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Marie Chatardova,” the MEA stated on X.

“Both sides held substantive discussions on advancing the India-Czech Strategic Partnership on Innovation, reviewing cooperation across trade and investment, defence, science and technology, innovation and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments,” it added.

Chatardova had also held talks with Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada during his visit to the Czech Republic in April.

Prasada concluded his official visit to the Czech Republic on April 23, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the MoS held bilateral meetings with senior Czech leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek, his deputy Jan Sechter; and Deputy Foreign Minister Marie Chatardova.

The visit that was held between April 22 and April 23 at the invitation of the Czech government underscored India's commitment to deepening economic and strategic engagement with key European partners.

Prasada also co-chaired the 13th session of the India-Czech Republic Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation with Jan Sechter in Prague, where both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral economic ties and explored collaboration in emerging areas.

He also visited research institutions such as the Czech Institute of Informatics, Robotics and Cybernetics in Prague and the ELI Beamlines facility in Dolni Brezany, focusing on collaboration in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and laser science.

According to the Union government, the visit reflected growing economic convergence between India and the Czech Republic, with both sides seeking to translate political intent into stronger trade, investment and innovation partnerships.