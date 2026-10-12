Randeep Hooda's Wife Lin Laishram Gives A Glimpse Of The Struggles Of Getting Ready As A Mom

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda's wife, Lin Laishram, has shared a relatable glimpse of motherhood. She highlighted the everyday challenges of getting ready while taking care of her little one.

Lin took to social media to share a picture of herself holding her daughter while getting ready. Keeping the caption simple and relatable, she wrote,“Just a Mom trying to get ready.” In the picture, the doting mom is seen sitting as her hair is being styled, while holding her little daughter in her arms.

The candid moment captures a familiar experience for many mothers, who often have to juggle their personal routines with caring for their little ones. Through her post, Lin offered a peek into the everyday realities of motherhood, where even getting ready can become a task when a baby needs attention.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed their daughter in March 2026, coinciding with their second wedding anniversary. The couple announced the arrival of their little one on social media. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, they revealed that the name was suggested by Randeep's sister and signifies“divine grace, freedom, and limitlessness as the sky.”

The 'Jaat' actor had also given a sneak peek into his daughter Nyomica's special milestone by sharing heartwarming glimpses from her first rice ceremony, known as Chakumba.

He posted adorable moments from the occasion and expressed his gratitude to everyone who showered blessings on his little one. Describing it as a moment he wished he“could hold on to forever,” Randeep shared his happiness at celebrating the special occasion with his loved ones.

“There are moments you wish you could hold on to forever! Nyomica's #Chakumba was one of them. Her first taste of rice and a heart full of gratitude for everyone who blessed her,” he wrote.

Randeep tied the knot with his longtime partner, Lin Laishram, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29, 2023.