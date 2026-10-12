Mumbai's Greenery Goes Viral As Foreigner From Finland Praises It, Says Air Feels 'Surprisingly Fresh' (WATCH)

A family who lives in Mumbai has a different view of the city than what most people think. They say that the city's streets are calm and peaceful. Touko recently wrote on Instagram that he liked how green Mumbai was and how surprisingly fresh the air felt. He also talked about the people who work to keep the city clean, take care of its parks and gardens, and fix up public spaces.

Touko wrote about his experience on Instagram and asked people if the greenery around him lived up to their expectations of Mumbai. He said the city looked green and the air felt nice and clean that day. Touko said that his family lives in Mumbai and is from Finland. He said that they wanted to show how much work it is to take care of a city that size.

According to him, they frequently observe streets being cleaned, workers maintaining public places, plants being cared for, and individuals making improvements all throughout the city. While praising the city's greenery, Touko also acknowledged that Mumbai continues to face challenges, including air pollution, traffic and inequality.

He noted that a lovely day does not indicate that these difficulties have gone away. However, he feels that the daily efforts of those attempting to make Mumbai cleaner, greener, and more comfortable to live in should not be neglected. His message highlighted the importance of recognising the people who work to improve the city and its surroundings.

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A post shared by The Findian Family | Touko, Janika & The Crew (@thefindianfamily)

His post offered a personal view of Mumbai, focusing not only on its challenges but also on its greenery, the work of its people and the experience of living there with his family.

How Did Social Media React?

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented,“You're living in one of the best cities in India.” Another user noted, "People from outside have a better perspective and look at things with a fresh mindset."

"Thanks for loving Mumbai so much," added a third user. A fourth user commented, "This is such a heartwarming reel about my city."