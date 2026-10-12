September Ranks as Second-Hottest Globally in Recorded History
(MENAFN) Global temperatures in September 2026 reached their second-highest level for the month on record, averaging 1.63C above pre-industrial levels, according to climate data released Monday.
The European Union’s climate monitoring service reported that September was the second month in a row this year in which worldwide temperatures surpassed the 1.5C threshold above pre-industrial levels.
The global average surface air temperature reached 16.27C (61.29F), standing 0.82C above the average recorded between 1991 and 2020.
Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said parts of Europe experienced exceptionally high temperatures during September following an extreme summer.
"We are in a new run of months above 1.5C, and with a strong El Nino still intensifying it is likely to last into 2027," Buontempo said.
The European Union’s climate monitoring service reported that September was the second month in a row this year in which worldwide temperatures surpassed the 1.5C threshold above pre-industrial levels.
The global average surface air temperature reached 16.27C (61.29F), standing 0.82C above the average recorded between 1991 and 2020.
Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said parts of Europe experienced exceptionally high temperatures during September following an extreme summer.
"We are in a new run of months above 1.5C, and with a strong El Nino still intensifying it is likely to last into 2027," Buontempo said.
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