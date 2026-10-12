Explosion Rocks Southern Lebanon After Israeli Interceptor Missile Detonates
(MENAFN) An Israeli interceptor missile exploded above the southern Lebanese town of Khiam on Monday, according to reports from Lebanon.
The blast took place over Khiam, in the Marjayoun district, although no additional information about the incident was immediately available.
Around the same time, the Israeli military announced that it had fired an interceptor at a “suspicious aerial target” detected in an area where Israeli forces were operating in southern Lebanon.
The military said the circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation. It also noted that no warning sirens had been activated, in line with its alert procedures.
The incident occurred amid persistent tensions and continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon and Israel have been participating in US-led negotiations since March to address border security arrangements and bring an end to Israel’s occupation of Lebanese territory.
Despite the diplomatic efforts, Israeli forces have continued carrying out strikes in southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly called for the cessation of Israeli attacks and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory.
The blast took place over Khiam, in the Marjayoun district, although no additional information about the incident was immediately available.
Around the same time, the Israeli military announced that it had fired an interceptor at a “suspicious aerial target” detected in an area where Israeli forces were operating in southern Lebanon.
The military said the circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation. It also noted that no warning sirens had been activated, in line with its alert procedures.
The incident occurred amid persistent tensions and continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon and Israel have been participating in US-led negotiations since March to address border security arrangements and bring an end to Israel’s occupation of Lebanese territory.
Despite the diplomatic efforts, Israeli forces have continued carrying out strikes in southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly called for the cessation of Israeli attacks and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory.
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