China Imposes Entry Bans on Belizean, Paraguayan Ministers Over Taiwan Ties
(MENAFN) China announced on Monday that it had imposed sanctions on ministers from Belize and Paraguay, including restrictions on their entry into the country, in response to their governments’ diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
Belizean Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca and Paraguayan Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Gustavo Villate were targeted over what Beijing described as support from “certain anti-China politicians” for establishing and maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in separate statements that their actions and remarks on China-related matters had undermined the country’s core interests.
The sanctions include freezing any assets the two ministers hold in China, while Chinese institutions, organizations and individuals are prohibited from conducting transactions or cooperating with them.
Beijing said the measures were intended to protect China's "sovereignty, security and development interests" and counter "separatist activities" aimed at "Taiwan independence," according to the ministry.
Belizean Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca and Paraguayan Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Gustavo Villate were targeted over what Beijing described as support from “certain anti-China politicians” for establishing and maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in separate statements that their actions and remarks on China-related matters had undermined the country’s core interests.
The sanctions include freezing any assets the two ministers hold in China, while Chinese institutions, organizations and individuals are prohibited from conducting transactions or cooperating with them.
Beijing said the measures were intended to protect China's "sovereignty, security and development interests" and counter "separatist activities" aimed at "Taiwan independence," according to the ministry.
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